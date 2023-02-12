The Partners Behind Sports' Biggest Athletes Reveal Their Best Moves Off the Field

We hope these athletes are good at catching, because their partners have fallen in love.
While Valentine's Day is a great day to celebrate love, many wives and girlfriends of sports' greatest athletes have relationships filled with wins all year long.
For Kourtney Turner, she found the best cheerleader in her husband, Boston Red Sox infielder Justin Turner, as they go through life together. And if you think they are all about baseball, uh, take another swing.
"He is always busy with his season, our Justin Turner Foundation and everything in between, but he always manages to remember to take time to celebrate all of our moments," she exclusively told E! News. "Our anniversary, the completion of a big event we have been planning and even our dogs' birthdays—he will celebrate it. He is so supportive of everything I do and makes me feel like I can reach all of my goals."
Those were the sorts of assists that many ladies mentioned when they were asked to reveal what they admire most about their sporty partner.
In celebration of Super Bowl 2023 and the most romantic day of the year hitting on Feb. 14, we decided to spotlight some couples who are winning over fans for their love and chemistry all season long.
From Olivia Culpo gushing over NFL player Christian McCaffrey to Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane star Whitney Dillon raving about her NASCAR driver husband, these relationships deserve a trophy for leaving an impression on our hearts.