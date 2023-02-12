Exclusive

The Partners Behind Sports' Biggest Athletes Reveal Their Best Moves Off the Field

Olivia Culpo, Whitney Dillon, Simone Biles, Allison Kuch and more ladies have won big thanks to their athletic partners. This Valentine’s Day, find out what they admire most about their sporty guys.

By Mike Vulpo Feb 12, 2023 5:00 PM
We hope these athletes are good at catching, because their partners have fallen in love.

While Valentine's Day is a great day to celebrate love, many wives and girlfriends of sports' greatest athletes have relationships filled with wins all year long. 

For Kourtney Turner, she found the best cheerleader in her husband, Boston Red Sox infielder Justin Turner, as they go through life together. And if you think they are all about baseball, uh, take another swing. 

"He is always busy with his season, our Justin Turner Foundation and everything in between, but he always manages to remember to take time to celebrate all of our moments," she exclusively told E! News. "Our anniversary, the completion of a big event we have been planning and even our dogs' birthdays—he will celebrate it. He is so supportive of everything I do and makes me feel like I can reach all of my goals."

Those were the sorts of assists that many ladies mentioned when they were asked to reveal what they admire most about their sporty partner. 

In celebration of Super Bowl 2023 and the most romantic day of the year hitting on Feb. 14, we decided to spotlight some couples who are winning over fans for their love and chemistry all season long.

From Olivia Culpo gushing over NFL player Christian McCaffrey to Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane star Whitney Dillon raving about her NASCAR driver husband, these relationships deserve a trophy for leaving an impression on our hearts. 

Instagram
Christian McCaffrey & Olivia Culpo

"He's very loyal. He's very dependable, which I really appreciate. He's also extremely supportive. I feel like within our relationship, we really do value the dreams and the successes and the ambitions of the other person. Because of that, we're able to have a really nice balance because we both do lead such busy lives. Our love for each other comes first, and we show that through the support that we have." —Olivia, girlfriend to San Francisco 49ers running back Christian

Amanda Wallace
Bubba & Amanda Wallace

"This Valentine's Day, I admire my husband most for his competitiveness on and off the track!" —Amanda, wife to NASCAR driver of the No. 23 Toyota for 23XI Racing Bubba

Instagram
Isaac Rochell & Allison Kuch

"I've been with my husband for over eight years now and I think one thing I love about him is that he doesn't let the NFL define him. I think that he is so much more off the field. While he does love football that much, he is a caring husband. He's a caring dog dad. He's currently outside building something in our garage. He likes to play with power tools and all of that. My husband is my best friend and I'm so grateful for his support." —Allison, wife to Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac

Whitney Dillon
Austin & Whitney Dillon

"I admire Austin for his heart! He would do anything for the people he loves. I also love how loyal and honest he is in everything he does."—Whitney, wife to NASCAR driver of the No. 3 Chevy for Richard Childress Racing Austin

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Chris & Mary Taylor

"Chris always leaves baseball at the field and makes it a point to be fully present at home no matter how things are going for him and his team. He is a truly selfless person, which shows through how actively he participates in running our CT3 Foundation. He'll purposefully schedule Zooms and calls about our upcoming charity events in the morning before he has to head to work for the whole day, just because he doesn't want everything to fall to me. What a guy." —Mary, wife to Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Chris

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Justin & Kourtney Turner

"I admire Justin so much for his patience and ability to be completely present in the moment. He could be at an event, helping someone at a baseball clinic, spending time with a patient at the hospital and have a million other things going on but if you are with him, he will feel like the only person in the room." —Kourtney, wife to Boston Red Sox third baseman Justin

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for 2K
Taylor Fritz & Morgan Riddle

"I admire Taylor's incredible resilience to failure, which in tennis is something that happens almost every week as there is only one winner each week. He really makes me feel like we're a team and that our success works in tandem." —Morgan, girlfriend to professional tennis player Taylor

Instagram
Mike Weir & Michelle Money

"What I love the most about Mike is his commitment and loyalty to whatever and whomever he loves! He is an amazing father and stepfather as well! Our girls and I are so lucky to have him as an example of hard work and passion!" —Michelle, fiancé to professional golfer Mike

Chris Graythen/Getty Images
Joey & Brittany Logano

"Happy Valentine's Day to my ride or die. I admire Joey's ability to be present. Whether it be work or at home, he is fully submersed and can make you feel like you're all that matters in that moment. I admire his work ethic and passion. He sets goals and he has a plan to achieve them. I admire his ability to not let other people's opinions about him affect his efforts to succeed. Lastly, I admire his compassion towards people. He truly is the best human I am blessed to know, and that I get to live life with." —Brittany, wife to NASCAR driver of the No. 22 Ford for Team Penske Joey

Instagram
Kyle & Kristin Juszczyk

"There is no one that inspires me more to go after my dreams than him. Seeing him wake up every day with a smile on his face because he gets to call football 'work' is incredibly motivating. I have always admired his dedication and commitment to his craft. From pushing his body to the limit, to growing his own produce at home, every hour of his day is focused on bettering himself. Kyle is the most honorable, humble, loyal and genuine man I have ever met. I am incredibly lucky to call him my husband." —Kristin, wife to San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle

Jimmy Gideon Photo
Ricky & Madyson Stenhouse

"What I admire most about Ricky is his ability to balance his work and family life so well. He is extremely focused on racing, and bettering himself on and off the race track, yet he never misses a beat in regard to spending quality time with family and friends." —Madyson, wife to NASCAR driver of the No. 47 Chevy for JTG Daugherty Racing Ricky

Veronica Tatenco
Adoree’ Jackson & Veronica Tatenco

"I admire his strict work ethic and ability to stay grounded through all the highs and lows of life. I have never met a person who works as hard as he does on and off the field. Whatever he does, he is going to put his best foot forward and then some, while remaining a humble, caring man who treats everyone with dignity and respect. The way he has dedicated every ounce of himself to his dreams always shows me that anything in this life is attainable as long as you put in the work." —Veronica, girlfriend to New York Giants cornerback Adoree'

Jason Davis/Getty Images
Daniel Suarez & Julia Piquet

"What I admire and respect the most about Daniel is his work ethic. Every single day I witness him pour his heart into his craft. He is one of the most determined persons I know. He is also incredibly intelligent, humble and very kind." —Julia, fiancé to NASCAR driver of the No. 99 Chevy for Trackhouse Racing Daniel

Instagram
Matthew & Kelly Stafford

"He is this funny, smart, witty guy that I wish the whole world could see. He's just so gentle and caring with our little girls who love him with all their hearts. He was meant to be a girl dad." —Kelly, wife to Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew

Instagram
Jonathan Owens & Simone Biles

"I knew he was the one when I first met his mom. She has a little bit of a disability with her walking, she's gotten a lot stronger, but how he treated his mother and how he treats women, I was like, 'Wow.' Almost weekly he brings me flowers. It's kind of cliché but it's just so cute because, after his practices from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., he still takes the time to put a smile on my face." —Simone, fiancé to Houston Texans safety Jonathan

Instagram
Braxton Berrios & Sophia Culpo

"I have to say, meeting my boyfriend, he's been a major source of support for me because he's truly like my best friend and I can tell him anything. Finding a relationship and finding somebody who you can really trust and confide in has helped me a lot on my own journey and being more confident in myself." —Sophia, girlfriend to New York Jets wide receiver Braxton

Instagram
Jake Funk & Hannah Ann Sluss

"We share a common vision for the future. I don't want to change anything about him. I mean, he's my best friend and we just truly enjoy being around each other." —Hannan Ann, fiancé to Indianapolis Colts running back Jake

Instagram
Daniel Norris & Sage Erickson

"I love him and I love that we're both athletes and we can understand what we go through. We very much understand long distance. We understand wins and losses and ups and downs and staying positive and we're probably both a little bit crazy at this point from our sports and trying to adapt and stay on it." —Sage, fiancé to MLB pitcher Daniel

