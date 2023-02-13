Influencers Kit Keenan and Lauren Wolfe's Bond Deserves All the Likes

Watch : Kit Keenan & Lauren Wolfe Recount Their First Time Meeting

As New York City-based influencers, Kit Keenan and Lauren Wolfe open their lives to some 1.7 million fans on Instagram and TikTok. But the real tea goes down offline.

"We literally have a group message called 'The Influencers' with, like, pretty much everyone that we're friends within the influencer community in New York," Kit revealed during their joint Zoom interview with E! News. "And any time there's a big event or people just need help with something, they'll throw it in there and everyone can comment."

And, reader, this group—including Remi Bader, Brigette Pheloung, Samira Ahmed and Audrey Trullinger—really does come through with the IRL version of a double-tap.

"I just can't emphasize this enough, but I've had no bad experiences with all the content creators in New York," swears Lauren, who, like so many other TikTokers, saw her feed go viral in 2020 while the world was living in front of computer screens. "Genuinely, I have the best experiences with everyone. It's a big chat and everyone is just so nice and supportive."