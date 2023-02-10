NFL Honors 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Hosted by Kelly Clarkson, the 2023 NFL Honors will take place at Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Ariz., and recognize the league’s best performances, plays and athletes form the past season.

By Mike Vulpo Feb 10, 2023 2:18 AMTags
The NFL is ready to recognize the MVPs of the season. 

Before the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles square off at Super Bowl 2023 on Feb. 12, football fans will be treated to the 12th annual NFL Honors presented by Invisalign.

Held Feb. 9 at Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Ariz., the annual event will recognize the league's best performances, plays and athletes from the past season. And with awards like AP Most Valuable Player and Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year up for grabs, sports fans are ready to cheer on their favorite teams and athletes.

For those who may not be sports experts, you're in luck too. The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson will be the first woman to host the show.

"Y'all! I'm so excited to announce that I'll be hosting the 2023 @nfl Honors!" she wrote on Instagram back in December 2022. "I can't wait to celebrate all of the best players and moments from the NFL season."

And while many of these athletes are known for their moves on the football field, they are also proving to have an eye for style.

Before the show kicks off Feb. 8 at 9 p.m. on NBC and Peacock, take a look at all of the must-see fashion on the red carpet.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Kelly Clarkson

In Gucci

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Cara Delevingne
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Zach & Julie Ertz
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Tracy Morgan
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Tiki Barber
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Paul Walter Hauser
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Sam Hubbard

