Has VPR's Katie Maloney Forgiven Ex Tom Schwartz for Raquel Leviss Kiss? She Says...

By Brett Malec Feb 08, 2023 6:45 PMTags
Watch: Katie Maloney Filled With "Hatred" After Tom & Raquel Hookup

Katie Maloney is moving on from the drama.

The Vanderpump Rules star is getting brutally honest about how she felt when she found out her ex-husband Tom Schwartz kissed their co-star Raquel Leviss on the Bravo series' upcoming 10th season.

"At first I was very speechless," Katie exclusively revealed on the Feb. 8 episode of E! News (airing tonight at 11 p.m. on E!). "And then once I found my words, I was very inspired. I was filled with hatred as you could see. I had never felt that."

In the explosive VPR trailer, Katie confronts Tom about the hookup, stating that he's "pathetic," and calling him "drunk" and a "loser." So has the 36-year-old forgiven her former partner since filming wrapped?

"At this point, yes," Katie admitted. "More so for myself than him."

While the reality star says the stress of opening Tom's new bar Schwartz & Sandy's "was the straw that broke the camel's back," she doesn't blame anything specific for their 2022 divorce.

photos
2022 Celebrity Breakups

"I was kind of working on myself and doing a lot of self-healing," she explained, "and trying to build up my confidence. Once I did that, I was kind of looking at my life through a different lens and realizing there was a lot of issues that I had been ignoring."

As for how single life is going, Katie revealed, "I'm not on apps. I did sign up for one but I got waitlisted," before confirming it was Raya. "I was like, 'Is this a sign that I'm not meant to do this?'" 

Tommy Garcia/Bravo

"It's kind of fun to meet people organically," she continued. "Just out in the world and slide into some DMs maybe."

But Tom isn't the only co-star Katie has beef with this season. When asked who her biggest frenemy is this year, she teased, "It's a tie between a lot of people. Might as well throw in Tom Schwartz, Raquel, Scheana [Shay] all into the mix there."

Hear more from the VPR cast tonight at 11 p.m. on E! News.

Vanderpump Rules returns tonight, Feb. 8, at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Keep scrolling for everything you need to know before the season 10 premiere.

Filming Starts

Lala Kent shared an Instagram Story on July 13 revealing that filming had officially begun for Vanderpump Rules season 10. Cameras were also rolling at the grand opening of Schwartz and Sandy's. 

Instagram
New Bar, New Problems

Speaking of Schwartz and Sandy's...the new bar recently opened for business! Tom Sandoval told E! News as much in June, and he and Schwartz hosted the bar's grand opening party on July 19, meaning the Toms' new watering hole—and all of the drama that's sure to come with it—will definitely be featured on the upcoming season of VPR.

Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment
The Bubbas Are Broken Up

Katie Maloney's divorce from ex-husband Tom Schwartz is sure to be a hot topic this season, and it sounds like she's not going to shy away from talking about it. "I feel like Tom and I, we've always been very, very open with our relationship—the good and the bad—on the show," she said on her You're Gonna Love Me podcast July. "And it's never easy. I don't look forward to airing it. But I'd rather be honest than try to manipulate or cover up or paint it in a different light, or anything like that."

Instagram
Two Tiny Cast Members Will Make Their Debut

No more Vanderbumps here! Lala and Scheana Shay have both welcomed their first children—Lala, a daughter named Ocean and Scheana, a daughter named Summer—since Vanderpump Rules last aired, meaning they're embarking on an entirely new filming process. 

Instagram
Post-Divorce Dating

Katie revealed back in May that she had already been on at least one date since splitting from Tom, meaning viewers will likely get to see her explore being single for the first time ever on the show. Tom, meanwhile, will have a fling of his own...with one of their co-stars!

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
A Potential Plot Point

A source told E! News on Aug. 25 that Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss have been getting closer, which his ex Katie isn't exactly thrilled about. As such, the flirtationship has become a source of "tension" for the formerly friendly exes, the insider shared. 

Presley Ann/Getty Images for American Influencer Awards
Give Them (Single) Lala

As is the case with Katie, Vanderpump Rules hasn't seen a single Lala in a while. However, now that she and her ex-fiancé Randall Emmett have been split for nearly a year and a half, she's ready to jump back into the dating pool—even if it means running "full background checks" on her potential suitors, Lala said in an Amazon Live stream in February. "I now have a P.I. guy who I just randomly send people to," she revealed. "And I'm like, 'Hey, before I go anywhere with this person, I'm going to need to know his story.' [I'm] damaged I guess. Who knows? I'm not doing what I did back then."

Getty images
Katie and Ariana's Sandwich Shop Is in the Works

In June, Katie gave an update on the sandwich shop she and Ariana Madix plan to open together. "We've just been working with a consulting group who are amazing and brilliant and have opened up places of their own and worked with some amazing clients around L.A.," she said on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. "And we spent a lot of time crystallizing the whole vision and the whole concept. It's called Something About Her, but it's going to be more than sandwiches. We want it to have its own vibe, its own personality. Kind of like retail, wine bar, wine, and beer bar, but maybe cocktails as well depending on the space we can get."

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
A New Relationship for James

James Kennedy and his new girlfriend Ally Lewber made their red carpet debut in March and appear to still be going strong. In fact, Ally officially joined season 10 as a full-time cast member.

Instagram / James Kennedy
Raquel's Nerves Are Setting In

Raquel admitted that filming with her ex James is going to be a tad bit awkward. "It's going to be a different dynamic this time," she said in July, "and we haven't hung out since the breakup, so it's definitely going to be a different kind of situation than I'm used to."

Instagram
Fresh Friendships

Raquel has other reasons to be excited for season 10, though. As she told Scheana on her podcast in July, "I've gotten really close to you and Ariana, Brock [Davies] and Sandoval and even Schwartz, so it's gonna be less stressful in that way because I feel like I have genuine friendships, which is going to be fun to film."

Instagram
A Group Divided?

That said, don't count out lots of drama to come. Raquel told Page Six that Katie's split from Tom has changed the dynamic in their friend group, but Katie clapped back on that claim in June, writing in an Instagram comment, "We literally told them there's no sides to pick. I have felt that some people have on their own done that for whatever reason but Tom and I are still friends so whatever."

Getty Images
Shifting Alliances

Katie and Tom may not want their friends to have to choose between them, but Lala is adamant that anyone who chooses to associate with her ex is not someone she wants to associate with herself. As such, when Schwartz was spotted hanging out with Randall last year, "I cut him out," Lala said on Watch What Happens Live. "I'm not the type of person to say, like, 'You have to pick a side,' but in this situation, if you don't pick my side or you remain Switzerland, like, I want nothing to do with you."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
No Trouble in Paradise Here

Though VPR has seen more than its fair share of breakups in recent months, Sandoval assured E! News in June that he and Ariana are "going strong." 

Instagram
Scheana's Wedding Will Be Featured

Scheana and Brock Davies said "I do" on Aug. 23 in Cancun, and many of their Vanderpump Rules co-stars were in attendance. The destination wedding will be a major storyline on the new season.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
New Couple Alert?

After allegedly hooking up at Scheana's wedding, Raquel teased a new "flirty friendship" with Schwartz this season at BravoCon 2022 while Schwartz told E! News they had a "connection."

"Yes, me and Raquel have gotten much closer," he confirmed in October. "I have a great appreciation for her. I've gotten to know her, and I've gotten to see all these different facets of her personality I didn't know existed…I didn't realize how f--king funny Raquel is—and witty."

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Not-So-Friendly Exes

The explosive season 10 trailer teased Katie blowing up at Tom over his relationship with Raquel.

"I never had hatred for you and now I do," she says. "I think you're pathetic, I think you're a drunk and I think you're a loser."

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
New Main Titles

Fans can also get excited about brand new opening credits, which you can watch here.

