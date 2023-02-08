Has VPR's Katie Maloney Forgiven Ex Tom Schwartz for Raquel Leviss Kiss? She Says...

Watch : Katie Maloney Filled With "Hatred" After Tom & Raquel Hookup

Katie Maloney is moving on from the drama.

The Vanderpump Rules star is getting brutally honest about how she felt when she found out her ex-husband Tom Schwartz kissed their co-star Raquel Leviss on the Bravo series' upcoming 10th season.

"At first I was very speechless," Katie exclusively revealed on the Feb. 8 episode of E! News (airing tonight at 11 p.m. on E!). "And then once I found my words, I was very inspired. I was filled with hatred as you could see. I had never felt that."

In the explosive VPR trailer, Katie confronts Tom about the hookup, stating that he's "pathetic," and calling him "drunk" and a "loser." So has the 36-year-old forgiven her former partner since filming wrapped?

"At this point, yes," Katie admitted. "More so for myself than him."

While the reality star says the stress of opening Tom's new bar Schwartz & Sandy's "was the straw that broke the camel's back," she doesn't blame anything specific for their 2022 divorce.