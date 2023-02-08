Has VPR's Katie Maloney Forgiven Ex Tom Schwartz for Raquel Leviss Kiss? She Says...

Katie Maloney is moving on from the drama.
The Vanderpump Rules star is getting brutally honest about how she felt when she found out her ex-husband Tom Schwartz kissed their co-star Raquel Leviss on the Bravo series' upcoming 10th season.
"At first I was very speechless," Katie exclusively revealed on the Feb. 8 episode of E! News (airing tonight at 11 p.m. on E!). "And then once I found my words, I was very inspired. I was filled with hatred as you could see. I had never felt that."
In the explosive VPR trailer, Katie confronts Tom about the hookup, stating that he's "pathetic," and calling him "drunk" and a "loser." So has the 36-year-old forgiven her former partner since filming wrapped?
"At this point, yes," Katie admitted. "More so for myself than him."
While the reality star says the stress of opening Tom's new bar Schwartz & Sandy's "was the straw that broke the camel's back," she doesn't blame anything specific for their 2022 divorce.
"I was kind of working on myself and doing a lot of self-healing," she explained, "and trying to build up my confidence. Once I did that, I was kind of looking at my life through a different lens and realizing there was a lot of issues that I had been ignoring."
As for how single life is going, Katie revealed, "I'm not on apps. I did sign up for one but I got waitlisted," before confirming it was Raya. "I was like, 'Is this a sign that I'm not meant to do this?'"
"It's kind of fun to meet people organically," she continued. "Just out in the world and slide into some DMs maybe."
But Tom isn't the only co-star Katie has beef with this season. When asked who her biggest frenemy is this year, she teased, "It's a tie between a lot of people. Might as well throw in Tom Schwartz, Raquel, Scheana [Shay] all into the mix there."
Hear more from the VPR cast tonight at 11 p.m. on E! News.
Vanderpump Rules returns tonight, Feb. 8, at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Keep scrolling for everything you need to know before the season 10 premiere.
