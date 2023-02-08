Lisa Rinna Says Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Will Be Missing This Without Her

Watch : Lisa Rinna Gets Candid About RHOBH Exit & Infamous Aspen Trip

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will look a lot different without Lisa Rinna.

When asked what she thinks the Bravo reality series will lack without her on the Feb. 7 episode of E! News, Lisa gave a response that's just as iconic as she is.

"Everything," Lisa exclusively told E! News co-hosts Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Justin Sylvester, before clarifying that she thinks "the girls are gonna be fine" without her.

Lisa announced her departure from RHOBH after eight years on Jan. 5, and one thing she said she always brought to the show was that she was "always game." As she explained, "I am professional to know that we have a job to do. So, I went in there and I gave it my all and I did my job, so I will always feel good about that."

And that's exactly what she did when it came to her season 12 Aspen trip drama with co-star Kathy Hilton. The two have been on bad terms ever since Lisa accused Kathy of insulting several cast members, including Kathy's half-sister Kyle Richards, during a meltdown she had on the vacation.