Lisa Rinna Says Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Will Be Missing This Without Her

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will look a lot different without Lisa Rinna.
When asked what she thinks the Bravo reality series will lack without her on the Feb. 7 episode of E! News, Lisa gave a response that's just as iconic as she is.
"Everything," Lisa exclusively told E! News co-hosts Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Justin Sylvester, before clarifying that she thinks "the girls are gonna be fine" without her.
Lisa announced her departure from RHOBH after eight years on Jan. 5, and one thing she said she always brought to the show was that she was "always game." As she explained, "I am professional to know that we have a job to do. So, I went in there and I gave it my all and I did my job, so I will always feel good about that."
And that's exactly what she did when it came to her season 12 Aspen trip drama with co-star Kathy Hilton. The two have been on bad terms ever since Lisa accused Kathy of insulting several cast members, including Kathy's half-sister Kyle Richards, during a meltdown she had on the vacation.
"All of it really sucked," the 59-year-old said of the situation. "Do I regret it? No, because I am there to tell the truth. I am there to tell what happened. That's my job."
Taking a dig at one of the Bravo franchise's other shows, "For me to not say something would be much similar to what's happening over on Potomac," Lisa said, seemingly referring to The Real Housewives of Potomac's Robyn Dixon keeping her husband Juan Dixon's cheating allegations a secret all season long.
At the end of the day, "I told my truth," Lisa stated, "and that is all I can do."
Feeling "so much lighter" since her Bravo exit, Lisa has continued to keep her work life busy with the recent launch of her wine brand Rinna Wines.
She told E! News, "I always think it's great—I mean, eight years is such a long time and I'm so grateful for it—but to try something new after eight years," adding, "I'm ready. It was time."
Hear more from Lisa—including what inspired her to create Rinna Wines—in the full interview above.
