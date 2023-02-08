Reese Witherspoon Still Remembers Her Lines From Friends 23 Years Later

Watch : Ashton Kutcher & Reese Witherspoon Share Unique Prep for Netflix Movie

We just can't have enough Reese Witherspoon.

Believe it or not, it's been 23 years since the Oscar winner appeared on Friends as Jill, the little sister to Jennifer Aniston's Rachel Green. Well, you wouldn't think any time has passed judging by the fact that she still remembers her lines to this day.

During her Feb. 7 appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Reese recited some of her iconic lines from the NBC sitcom. In fact, she replayed a scene as both Jill and Rachel: "She gets really jealous and she's like, 'You can't date Ross.' And I was like, 'I can't? The only thing I can't have is dairy.'"

The Your Place or Mine actress starred in two episodes of Friends season six in 2000 as Rachel's newly cut-off youngest sister. Their middle sister Amy was played by Christina Applegate, who also got two episodes during seasons nine and ten.