Reese Witherspoon Still Remembers Her Lines From Friends 23 Years Later

After appearing in two episodes of Friends as the little sister to Jennifer Aniston's Rachel, Reese Witherspoon proved she still knows her lines 23 years later.

By JD Knapp Feb 08, 2023 6:16 PMTags
TVJennifer AnistonReese WitherspoonFriendsCelebritiesSeth Meyers
Watch: Ashton Kutcher & Reese Witherspoon Share Unique Prep for Netflix Movie

We just can't have enough Reese Witherspoon.

Believe it or not, it's been 23 years since the Oscar winner appeared on Friends as Jill, the little sister to Jennifer Aniston's Rachel Green. Well, you wouldn't think any time has passed judging by the fact that she still remembers her lines to this day.

During her Feb. 7 appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Reese recited some of her iconic lines from the NBC sitcom. In fact, she replayed a scene as both Jill and Rachel: "She gets really jealous and she's like, 'You can't date Ross.' And I was like, 'I can't? The only thing I can't have is dairy.'"

The Your Place or Mine actress starred in two episodes of Friends season six in 2000 as Rachel's newly cut-off youngest sister. Their middle sister Amy was played by Christina Applegate, who also got two episodes during seasons nine and ten.

During her conversation with Seth Meyers, Reese went on to detail her first time walking into Central Perk, which included being asked, "How you doin'?" by Matt LeBlanc's Joey.

And the Big Little Lies star even recalled exactly how long ago her appearance was, sharing that she'd given birth to her daughter Ava Phillippe just prior to the cameo.

"I was terrified," she admitted. "I was out of my body. My body was there, and my head and my brain were somewhere else. I just had a baby. That's how I know it was 23 years ago, because now my baby is 23."

(Reese is also mom to son Deacon, 19, with ex Ryan Phillippe and son Tennessee, 10, with husband Jim Toth.)

Of course, after working together on Friends, Reese and Jen now star in The Morning Show together more than two decades later.

You can catch Late Night with Seth Meyers weeknights on NBC.

