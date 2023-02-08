Sex and the City Costume Designer Patricia Field Reveals Fashion Regret From the Show

Patricia Field couldn't help but wonder did she make a fashion mistake.
The Sex and the City costume designer is the mastermind behind many iconic looks from the hit HBO series, including the famous tulle tutu skirt and tank top Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), wears in the opening credits.
But there's one fashion moment that haunts Patricia, recalling John Corbett, who played Aidan Shaw, being adamant about accessorizing his looks with turquoise jewelry.
"He had just done some sapless show and he wanted to repeat the look," Patricia told The Guardian in an interview published Feb. 7 about the actor's necklaces. "I was like, OK, this is gonna be tricky."
And while the 81-year-old stylist admitted she wasn't a fan of Aidan's western-inspired attire either, she recently detailed to The Daily Mail why it was more exciting to dress the women on the show.
"This was going to be an honest exploration of adult female sexual relationships, and the fashion had to reflect that sort of open-mindedness," she told the outlet in a Feb. 5 interview. "None of the characters were stereotypes of women along the slut/prude spectrum, but instead were juggling a complex mix of careers, sexual desires and real friendships."
For example, when it came to dressing Kim Cattrall as the provocative Samantha Jones, Patricia played up her allure without it being cliché.
"I understood that her role was 'the sex one,' but I didn't want her to be the cheap sex one," the stylist noted. "Instead, I dressed her in elegant stretch fabrics from the designer Georgio di Sant' Angelo. I put her in clothes so soft and supple you wanted to reach through the TV screen to touch her."
Patricia added, "Sometimes she was a goddess in metallics, a bright, shiny and reflective object of desire."
Not every fashion decision was easy, as the costume designer initially struggled to get Kristin Davis, who played Charlotte York, out of her comfort zone.
"With Kristin Davis, the issue was her love of A-line skirts," Patricia explained. "I fought her over them. 'You have a fabulous figure!' I told her. 'We have to show it off.'"
As she put it, "I practically had to pry the Ralph Lauren sweater sets from her hands to get some tailored Prada on her."
All in all, Sex and the City has become a master class on the art of dressing.
"What we didn't know at the start of pulling together these outfits for season one was how hugely important SATC would become to the fashion world," Patricia shared. "And the fashion world had no idea what was about to hit it."
Keep scrolling to relive all of the best fashion moments from the series.