Sex and the City Costume Designer Patricia Field Reveals Fashion Regret From the Show

Patricia Field couldn't help but wonder did she make a fashion mistake.

The Sex and the City costume designer is the mastermind behind many iconic looks from the hit HBO series, including the famous tulle tutu skirt and tank top Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), wears in the opening credits.

But there's one fashion moment that haunts Patricia, recalling John Corbett, who played Aidan Shaw, being adamant about accessorizing his looks with turquoise jewelry.

"He had just done some sapless show and he wanted to repeat the look," Patricia told The Guardian in an interview published Feb. 7 about the actor's necklaces. "I was like, OK, this is gonna be tricky."

And while the 81-year-old stylist admitted she wasn't a fan of Aidan's western-inspired attire either, she recently detailed to The Daily Mail why it was more exciting to dress the women on the show.