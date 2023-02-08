The Late Late Show Reportedly Ending Its 28-Year Run After James Corden's Exit

Watch : James Corden Reveals Why He's LEAVING The Late Late Show

Apparently, the show will not go on.

After 28 years, The Late Late Show is coming to an end in mid-2023 once James Corden officially signs off, according to multiple reports. And it appears CBS has also already chosen its replacement, though the network has not offered comment to E! News.

The Late Show host Stephen Colbert will reportedly produce a new iteration of @midnight for the 12:30 a.m. timeslot previously held by The Late Late Show. The Comedy Central late-night game show ran from 2013 to 2017 and saw celebrity guests and comedians improvise answers to joke setups for nonexistent points. However, original @midnight host Chris Hardwick is not currently expected to be involved.

Corden, who has hosted The Late Late Show since March 2015, announced his exit in April 2022 when revealing he would be sticking around for another year. The comedian took over for Craig Ferguson, who hosted the talk show from 2005 to 2014, while Craig Kilborn hosted 1999 to 2004 and Tom Snyder started it all off in 1995.