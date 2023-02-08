Steph Curry, Rihanna, Adele and More React to LeBron James' Historic NBA Milestone

LeBron James' history-making night was indeed a slam dunk.
The Los Angeles Lakers player, 38, became the NBA's all-time leading scorer after breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record of 38,387 points during the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in L.A. on Feb. 7.
And after the momentous occasion, LeBron scored some congratulatory messages, including from Rihanna.
"I am so grateful to witness this moment in history," the "Umbrella" singer said in a star-studded video shared by the NBA on TNT. "My favorite thing about being a LeBron James fan is just watching you prove yourself over and over again against all odds and all doubt. Thank you for repping for all of us. Keep striving for greatness always and congratulations, King James."
Drake also applauded LeBron's performance, calling it a "legendary night in NBA history," and Snoop Dogg noted "it's always fun watching a Laker get it done." Kendrick Lamar praised the athlete as well.
"From the time you went to the league," the "Mr. Morale" rapper said in the clip, "when you had the doubters and the naysayers and people that think you wouldn't take it this far, you proved ‘em wrong, dawg."
Many fellow sports greats also celebrated the major milestone, with Charles Barkley noting "this is one of the greatest accomplishments in sports history" and Magic Johnson telling LeBron, "You've changed the game of basketball." Kevin Durant also shared "it's been an inspiration since day one," and Shaquille O'Neal said, "Congratulations, Bron Bron." Carmelo Anthony, Anthony Davis, San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich and Stephen Curry sent messages in the video too.
"Congrats @KingJames," Curry also tweeted. "…legendary stuff right there. #38388."
In addition, LeBron's mom, Gloria James, also looked back at his journey. "Since you were young, all the goals you've set, you've accomplished," she said in the video, "on and off the court."
And his kids Bronny, 18; Bryce, 15; and Zhuri, 8—whom he shares with wife Savannah James—expressed their excitement, too.
"Congratulations, daddy for being the all-time scorer in the NBA," his youngest said in another video before blowing him a kiss. "Mwah and love you."
Many celebrities also cheered on LeBron on social media. "Incredible!!!" Adele wrote on Instagram Stories, "@kingjames." Added Dwyane Wade with footage from the history-making moment, "We're all WITNESSES."
Kareem also commended LeBron on the achievement.
"LeBron's career is one of someone who planned to dominate this game," he said in an interview with the NBA on TNT. "He got out of high school. He had the size and the talent to step right into the NBA, and he immediately started to have his effect. And that's gone for almost 20 years now. So, you gotta give him credit for just the way that he planned to last and to dominate."
He added, "And he led teams to three world championships. They didn't get there because of someone else and LeBron tagged along. LeBron led them. He has that indefinable essence that they call leadership. He gets out there on the court and tries to get things done. Guys want to get behind him and see that that happens because they have that much respect for him and his talent."
After the game, which ended with the Thunder beating the Lakers with a final score of 133 to 130, LeBron shared what it meant to have Kareem there.
"For me personally, it's just an honor to be just named with the greats, to be in the conversation with the greats that played this game before me, some of the greats that's playing right now and then there's gonna be some greats that play when I'm done playing the game," LeBron, whose total is now 38,390 points, said in a post-game interview. "So, it's a surreal feeling."