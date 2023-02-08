Steph Curry, Rihanna, Adele and More React to LeBron James' Historic NBA Milestone

Watch : LeBron James' Long History With Activism

LeBron James' history-making night was indeed a slam dunk.

The Los Angeles Lakers player, 38, became the NBA's all-time leading scorer after breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record of 38,387 points during the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in L.A. on Feb. 7.

And after the momentous occasion, LeBron scored some congratulatory messages, including from Rihanna.

"I am so grateful to witness this moment in history," the "Umbrella" singer said in a star-studded video shared by the NBA on TNT. "My favorite thing about being a LeBron James fan is just watching you prove yourself over and over again against all odds and all doubt. Thank you for repping for all of us. Keep striving for greatness always and congratulations, King James."

Drake also applauded LeBron's performance, calling it a "legendary night in NBA history," and Snoop Dogg noted "it's always fun watching a Laker get it done." Kendrick Lamar praised the athlete as well.

"From the time you went to the league," the "Mr. Morale" rapper said in the clip, "when you had the doubters and the naysayers and people that think you wouldn't take it this far, you proved ‘em wrong, dawg."