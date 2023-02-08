The 2023 SAG Awards Ambassadors Revealed

Watch : SAG Awards 2023 Nominations: Zendaya, Austin Butler & More

The ambassadors for the 2023 SAG Awards have officially been revealed—and we are ready to check in.

E! News can exclusively reveal that The White Lotus' Haley Lu Richardson and Ginny & Georgia star Antonia Gentry have both been named as this year's ambassadors for the annual event that's set to take place Feb. 26.



When it comes to the honor, SAG Awards ambassadors "are actors who exemplify the utmost values of the profession and are positive role models for the next generation of performers," according to a press release, noting that they "actively use their platform to advocate for humanitarian and public service endeavors."



As far as what they'll do in this special role? Well, fans can not only look forward to seeing Antonia and Haley as presenters during the main event, but they'll also provide viewers with exclusive, behind-the-scenes access to the ceremony, too.



For Ginny & Georgia fans, Antonia has become a staple since the show's debut in February 2021, with the actress earning an MTV Movie & TV Award nomination for Best Breakthrough Performance for her first season.