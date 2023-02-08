The 2023 SAG Awards Ambassadors Revealed

The ambassadors for the 2023 SAG Awards have officially been revealed—and we are ready to check in.
E! News can exclusively reveal that The White Lotus' Haley Lu Richardson and Ginny & Georgia star Antonia Gentry have both been named as this year's ambassadors for the annual event that's set to take place Feb. 26.
When it comes to the honor, SAG Awards ambassadors "are actors who exemplify the utmost values of the profession and are positive role models for the next generation of performers," according to a press release, noting that they "actively use their platform to advocate for humanitarian and public service endeavors."
As far as what they'll do in this special role? Well, fans can not only look forward to seeing Antonia and Haley as presenters during the main event, but they'll also provide viewers with exclusive, behind-the-scenes access to the ceremony, too.
For Ginny & Georgia fans, Antonia has become a staple since the show's debut in February 2021, with the actress earning an MTV Movie & TV Award nomination for Best Breakthrough Performance for her first season.
And as White Lotus fans may recall, this wouldn't be the first time the HBO Max star has been tapped for the awards ceremony—as she and Emily in Paris star Ashley Park teamed up to announce this year's nominations (with hilarious commentary, we might add) in mid-January.
During their Jan. 11 Instagram Live, Haley even joked that she was interested in going out a date soon—which just may come in handy, considering she, along with the rest of the White Lotus cast, earned a SAG nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.
(In that category, the hit show will face off against Better Call Saul, The Crown, Ozark and Severance).
The 2023 SAG Awards will be broadcast live on Netflix's YouTube channel, (YouTube.com/Netflix) on Sunday, February 26 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.