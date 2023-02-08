E! Guest Editors Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Share Thoughtful Valentine's Day Gifts Under $50

We interviewed Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from Sarah's brand, Sourse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are about to enjoy their fifth Valentine's Day together. It's their first as a married couple and they are celebrating the occasion as the E! Valentine's Day Guest Editors. Sarah explained that she's looking forward to the holiday because "it makes us come together, especially when we're working a lot," elaborating, "We both treat each other often and it's not that we need a holiday as a reminder, but it's nice to have. It's good to have a reason to just pump the brakes and focus on one another."
It's also a great excuse to enjoy some sweet treats. Sarah remarked, "I'm in for any holiday that has to do with chocolate." Her brand Sourse sells "vitamin-infused chocolates crafted with plant-based ingredients." The Modern Family alum shared, "The greatest thing about Sourse is that it's a supplement that's good for you, but it tastes just as good as regular chocolate."
In addition to Sourse, Wells and Sarah have lots of Valentine's Day gift suggestions for anyone who's still shopping. The pair agrees that Sarah is easier to shop for, with Wells joking, "Yeah, but it's just very expensive things. I just need to go to St. Laurent, Gucci, or Dior and I can literally close my eyes, spin around, and there will be a gift she'd be interested in."
Even so, those aren't the only presents that Mr. and Mrs. Adams recommend for Valentine's Day. Sarah and Wells shared their affordable gift picks under $50 to make your Valentine's Day shopping so much easier.
Sarah and Wells' Valentine's Day Gift Picks Under $50
Sourse Glow Bites
"The Glow Bites are vegan, gluten-free, collagen bites. They make your skin super glowy and hydrated," Sarah explained.
Baimei Ice Roller Facial Tool and Gua Sha
Sarah shared, "Face rollers are a great gift and there's one from Amazon that comes with a gua sha tool as well."
This two-piece set comes in seven colors.
Food Between Friends: A Cookbook by Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Julie Tanous
"You could order Food Between Friends, which is actually Jesse Tyler Ferguson's cookbook. It's amazing," Sarah suggested.
There Are No Coincidences: A Manifestation Deck & Guidebook by Aliza Kelly
"For Valentine's Day stuff or for people who are looking into getting more spiritual gifts, There Are No Coincidences: A Manifestation Deck & Guidebook is absolutely amazing. It's so good and it's only like 25 bucks on Amazon," Sarah said.
Zalik Ice Cube Trays Silicone (Set of 2)
"For guys, I'm a big old fashioned man and ice molds are a really good gift. I personally like the circular ones. I feel like it makes for a better old fashioned or Manhattan, you can get those on Amazon for really cheap and they're awesome. It looks like you know what you're doing, which is like the majority of my job in Paradise, pretending to be a bartender," Wells explained.
These ice cube trays have 2,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
I'm Just Here for the Drinks: A Guide to Spirits, Drinking and More Than 100 Extraordinary Cocktails by Sother Teague and Robert Simonson
Wells said, "There's a really good bartender book called I'm Just Here for the Drinks and it goes through all of the classic drinks like Old Fashioneds, Manhattans, and daiquiris. That's a good gift."
WPHUAW 24oz Cocktail Shaker Bar Set- Shaker and Measuring Jigger & Mixing Spoon Set
Wells added, "Everyone should have a good shaker with a good long spoon stir. You should get one that's either gold or silver because it's a good accent piece for your bar, even if you never use it. It looks cool."
This set has 2,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Rains Waterproof Bucket Hat
Sarah said, "Rains has a nylon bucket hat that is even under $50. I really love that because it's all waterproof. As a person with curly hair, it's nice to have a waterproof bucket hat."
This waterproof hat comes in several colors and two sizes.
Terrain Forest Offering Candle, Oak Moss + Amber
"I really love woody scents and I don't really like anything floral or fruity. I'm more of a musk, amber, sandalwood type of person. Anthropologie has a lot of great candles. They're really beautiful pieces for your whole home," Sarah shared.
Skeem Match Cloche
Sarah added, "Anthropologie has really long matches that are able to light whatever type of candle you want, no matter how much it's burned down to the bottom."
The Spice Lab Gourmet Salt Sampler Collection
Wells shared, "I like to cook and a good thing for any home is fancy salt. You can get really nice salts from Amazon that are savory or spicy. Those are always good for anyone who loves to cook, they really brighten up dishes. Everyone in our family really enjoys those."
Bambüsi Premium Bamboo Cheese Board
Sarah said, "This cheeseboard swivels out and all of your cheese knives are right there."
This set comes with cheese utensils, a wine opener, reusable labels, and markers.
Terrain Abby Hat
This gift is not under $50, but it's worth the purchase. Sarah shared, "The Abby Hat is only like $68 and it's one of my favorite hats."
