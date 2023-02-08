E! Guest Editors Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Share Thoughtful Valentine's Day Gifts Under $50

We interviewed Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from Sarah's brand, Sourse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are about to enjoy their fifth Valentine's Day together. It's their first as a married couple and they are celebrating the occasion as the E! Valentine's Day Guest Editors. Sarah explained that she's looking forward to the holiday because "it makes us come together, especially when we're working a lot," elaborating, "We both treat each other often and it's not that we need a holiday as a reminder, but it's nice to have. It's good to have a reason to just pump the brakes and focus on one another."

It's also a great excuse to enjoy some sweet treats. Sarah remarked, "I'm in for any holiday that has to do with chocolate." Her brand Sourse sells "vitamin-infused chocolates crafted with plant-based ingredients." The Modern Family alum shared, "The greatest thing about Sourse is that it's a supplement that's good for you, but it tastes just as good as regular chocolate."

In addition to Sourse, Wells and Sarah have lots of Valentine's Day gift suggestions for anyone who's still shopping. The pair agrees that Sarah is easier to shop for, with Wells joking, "Yeah, but it's just very expensive things. I just need to go to St. Laurent, Gucci, or Dior and I can literally close my eyes, spin around, and there will be a gift she'd be interested in."

Even so, those aren't the only presents that Mr. and Mrs. Adams recommend for Valentine's Day. Sarah and Wells shared their affordable gift picks under $50 to make your Valentine's Day shopping so much easier.