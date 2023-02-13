A$AP Rocky Is Rihanna’s Biggest Cheerleader During Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show

Watch : Rihanna's Road to Super Bowl 2023

A$AP Rocky's love for Rihanna is shining bright like a diamond this Super Bowl Sunday.

The rapper showed his support for Rihanna's halftime show at the 2023 Super Bowl, which featured her hits such as "Pour It Up" and "Diamonds," by attending the big game to watch her take the stage. As seen in a photo shared to Rick Ross' Feb. 12 IG Story, A$AP was in the arena audience for the epic event.

Leading up to this moment, A$AP was vocal about just how proud he was of Rihanna—with whom he welcomed a son in May—taking the stage for this event.

"The Super Bowl is huge, and her being the creative she is, she going to bring it, man," he told Apple Music 1 in January, per People. "I'm excited. I'm more excited than everybody else, honestly."

Naturally, there's been long-awaited anticipation from fans to see Rih back in action. After all, prior to the Super Bowl, she last performed at the 2018 Grammys and released her latest studio album, Anti, in 2016.