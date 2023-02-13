A$AP Rocky Is Rihanna’s Biggest Cheerleader During Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show

A$AP Rocky’s support for Rihanna at the Super Bowl 2023 was a total touchdown. Learn how the rapper cheered on the “Umbrella” singer during for epic halftime show.

By Kelly Gilmore Feb 13, 2023 2:15 AMTags
RihannaSuper BowlCouplesCelebritiesA$AP Rocky
Watch: Rihanna's Road to Super Bowl 2023

A$AP Rocky's love for Rihanna is shining bright like a diamond this Super Bowl Sunday.

The rapper showed his support for Rihanna's halftime show at the 2023 Super Bowl, which featured her hits such as "Pour It Up" and "Diamonds," by attending the big game to watch her take the stage. As seen in a photo shared to Rick Ross' Feb. 12 IG Story, A$AP was in the arena audience for the epic event.

Leading up to this moment, A$AP was vocal about just how proud he was of Rihanna—with whom he welcomed a son in May—taking the stage for this event.

"The Super Bowl is huge, and her being the creative she is, she going to bring it, man," he told Apple Music 1 in January, per People. "I'm excited. I'm more excited than everybody else, honestly."

Naturally, there's been long-awaited anticipation from fans to see Rih back in action. After all, prior to the Super Bowl, she last performed at the 2018 Grammys and released her latest studio album, Anti, in 2016.

photos
Super Bowl 2023 Ads

While it's unclear when Rihanna will release a new album, A$AP—who recently dropped his new single "Same Problems?"—hinted to Apple Music 1, "It is a good year for both of us to be more active and be out there." 

As for her personal life, Rihanna told E! News' Justin Sylvester in December that she has found herself acting like her own momMonica Braithwaite, since welcoming her baby boy. 

"Even the little things that annoy me about her, I do it. I literally make all of the same faces," Rihanna explained. "I say the same things. I clear my throat the same way. I move my mouth the same way. I either never noticed it or it never happened until I had a baby." 

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Blake Lively Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No.4 With Ryan Reynolds

2

Rihanna Can Take a Bow After Her Epic Super Bowl Halftime Show

3

A$AP Rocky Is Rihanna’s Biggest Cheerleader at 2023 Super Bowl Show

As for A$AP? The rapper, who declared he is "a full dad now," recently shared that fatherhood is "unexplainable."

"Being outside and working and being creative, it drives more energy for you to think and soak things up like a sponge now that I'm a dad, because I have a whole other perspective," he told Apple Music 1, per Elite Daily. "But it honestly helps you get home to your family and get home to your baby. And I can't even explain it, man. You come home to heaven every day."

To see moments from Rihanna's epic onstage performance at the 2023 Super Bowl, keep reading.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
A Super Show for the Super Bowl
Rob Carr/Getty Images
Work, Work, Work, Working it Onstage
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
A Total Touchdown
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Shining Bright Like a Diamond
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Please Don't Stop the Music
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Blake Lively Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No.4 With Ryan Reynolds

2

Rihanna Can Take a Bow After Her Epic Super Bowl Halftime Show

3

Watch Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez In Dunkin' Donuts Super Bowl Ad

4

See Brittany Mahomes Cheer On Patrick Mahomes At Super Bowl 2023

5
Update!

Megan Fox Sparks Machine Gun Kelly Split Rumors With Cryptic Post