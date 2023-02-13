A$AP Rocky Is Pregnant Rihanna’s Biggest Cheerleader During Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show

Watch : Rihanna Confirms She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2 at Super Bowl 2023

A$AP Rocky's love for Rihanna is shining bright like a diamond this Super Bowl Sunday.

The rapper showed his support for Rihanna's halftime show at the 2023 Super Bowl, which featured her hits such as "Pour It Up" and "Diamonds," by attending the big game to watch her take the stage. As seen in a clip shared by the NFL on Twitter, A$AP had a smile from ear to ear while recording Rihanna's performance with his phone and cheering her on.

Not only did Rihanna deliver incredible music, but she also revealed she is pregnant with her second child.

Leading up to this epic moment, A$AP was vocal about just how proud he was of Rihanna—with whom he welcomed a son in May—taking the stage at the big game.

"The Super Bowl is huge, and her being the creative she is, she going to bring it, man," he told Apple Music 1 in January, per People. "I'm excited. I'm more excited than everybody else, honestly."