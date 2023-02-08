Gretchen Rossi Mourns Death of Slade Smiley’s Son Grayson After Battle With Inoperable Brain Tumor

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley are in mourning.

The Real Housewives of Orange County couple shared the devastating news that Slade's 22-year-old son, Grayson Arroyo-Smiley, has passed away. In a statement posted to Gretchen's Instagram page on Feb. 7, Gretchen and Slade said they are "beyond devastated and heartbroken" over the loss.

"He was an Angel on this earth and an incredible warrior…a warrior like no one has ever seen before," they said. "He fought everyday through his pain and discomfort to find joy in the smallest of things. He was always singing & dancing & laughing despite his circumstances."

Gretchen and Slade—who named their 3-year-old daughter Skylar Gray as a nod to Grayson—continued, "Although his life was cut short on earth he made an incredible impact on so many people. The Lord knew his life had purpose and would touch many along the way. We are forever grateful for the many lessons learned from this little man, and will miss his beautiful spirit immensely."