Kylie Jenner's Sweet Cuddle Time With Son Aire Will Make Your Heart Flutter

Kylie Jenner spent some sweet mother-son time with her baby boy Aire as they danced to Stephen Sanchez's "Until I Found You." Take a look.

Watch: Kylie Jenner Celebrates Son Aire Webster's 1st Birthday

Kylie Jenner and Aire Webster make quite the pair.

On Feb. 7, The Kardashians star enjoyed some mother-son time with her 12-month-old, sharing a sweet video of the two swaying to "Until I Found You" by Stephen Sanchez. Carrying her baby boy in her arms, Kylie—who shares Aire with Travis Scott—showered him with kisses before singing along to the folk-pop tune.

The cute clip comes five days after Aire celebrated his first birthday. Kylie rang in the special milestone with a tribute video that showed never-before-seen footage of her son, including playtime with his 5-year-old sister Stormi

"AIRE. My son, my moon, my stars. Best year of my life with you," the mother-of-two wrote on Instagram. "You complete us my angel. Mommy loves you. Happy 1st birthday. May God always bless you."

However, Aire wasn't always called by his current name. Initially dubbed Wolf, the little one's moniker was changed and kept a secret from the public after Kylie said it "didn't feel like it was him."

Kylie Jenner Celebrates Her and Travis Scott's Son Aire's First Birthday

The big name reveal happened in January, when Kylie also posted the first photos of Aire's face to Instagram.

The rest—as the saying goes—was history. Keep scrolling to see Kylie's latest snuggle time with Aire, as well as more sweet family moments.

Snuggles

Kylie showed off her son's adorable cheeks in an Instagram Story video on Feb. 7.

Mommy-and-Me

The two made silly faces for the camera.

Light as Air

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul danced around with her baby boy to Stephen Sanchez's "Until I Found You."

Meet Aire

On Jan. 21, 2023, Kylie revealed on Instagram that the new name of her and Travis' son is Aire, pronounced "air." She also shared the first photos of the child's face.

Oh, Hey

Aire, age 11 months at the time, checks things out.

Meal Time!

Baby Aire sits down for a meal.

Twinning

Kylie shared this adorable photo of her kids' Nike-clad feet in October 2022 on her Instagram Stories, illustrating the size difference between Stormi and her baby brother.

Mini-Me

Big sister Stormi wore matching shoes with her little brother in October 2022.

Poolside Playdate

In October 2022, Kylie shared a poolside photo with her son upon her return from Paris Fashion Week. She captioned the sweet mommy-and-me picture, "home."

Happy Father's Day

Kylie shared this family pic on Father's Day 2022, writing to Travis, "Happy father's day daddyyyyy we love you."

Happy Easter

In April 2022, Kylie shared this photo of Travis Scott holding their son at her mom Kris Jenner's Easter celebration.

Met Gala Ready

In early May 2022, Kylie posted a video of herself and her family flying to and getting ready for the 2022 Met Gala. The footage included a quick peek at her and Travis' son. "Look at my son's cute shoes!" she exclaimed. "He can't even walk in them."

Happy Mother's Day

In mid-May 2022, on Mother's Day, Kylie posted a video documenting moments from her pregnancy with her son. It included footage of a 3-D sonogram from an MFM's office and a shot of herself holding her baby's hand.

Jump Jump

In late May 2022, Kylie shared this pic of her baby boy in a Fisher-Price Jumperoo, appearing next to Stormi. The Kylie Cosmetics founder wrote, "I made these little feet."

Sister & Brother

Kylie shared this photo of her son with his big sister Stormi Webster on the day he was born—Feb. 2, 2022 (one day after Stormi's 4th birthday)

