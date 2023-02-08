Kylie Jenner's Sweet Cuddle Time With Son Aire Will Make Your Heart Flutter

Watch : Kylie Jenner Celebrates Son Aire Webster's 1st Birthday

Kylie Jenner and Aire Webster make quite the pair.

On Feb. 7, The Kardashians star enjoyed some mother-son time with her 12-month-old, sharing a sweet video of the two swaying to "Until I Found You" by Stephen Sanchez. Carrying her baby boy in her arms, Kylie—who shares Aire with Travis Scott—showered him with kisses before singing along to the folk-pop tune.

The cute clip comes five days after Aire celebrated his first birthday. Kylie rang in the special milestone with a tribute video that showed never-before-seen footage of her son, including playtime with his 5-year-old sister Stormi.

"AIRE. My son, my moon, my stars. Best year of my life with you," the mother-of-two wrote on Instagram. "You complete us my angel. Mommy loves you. Happy 1st birthday. May God always bless you."

However, Aire wasn't always called by his current name. Initially dubbed Wolf, the little one's moniker was changed and kept a secret from the public after Kylie said it "didn't feel like it was him."