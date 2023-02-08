Savannah Chrisley has a bone to pick with Bobby Bones.
The 25-year-old, whose parents Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley recently started their prison sentences after being found guilty on fraud charges, called out the radio host for statements he made about her family.
"So… @mrbobbybones – if you'd like to discuss my family and the case then let's sit down and do it accurately," Savannah wrote on her Feb. 7 Instagram Story. "Yes - BOTH of my parents are incarcerated. That would be one thing that you are correct on."
She continued, "All I ask is for mutual respect and decency. But for now I will meet you where you came for me."
As for what comments Savannah was referring to? On the Feb. 7 episode of The Bobby Bones Show, Bobby said in reference to the Todd and Julie's legal troubles, "Once somebody is convicted and found guilty, you can kind of go, ‘Well, they are guilty of this.'"
However, the 42-year-old noted that "if it comes out and turns out they didn't do this," he will gladly go on air and "eat my crow."
"But there's really no crow," he added. "I just didn't understand it."
Elsewhere in the segment, The Bobby Bones Show digital director Morgan Huelsman claimed that Savannah once accused the show of poking fun at her parents' prison stay.
Morgan stated that Savannah allegedly commented on their Instagram page, "'Very inaccurate information. Better described as a facility that should be condemned. Also laughter at the expense of others isn't the greatest look on you.'"
To which Bobby replied, "There is no laughter at the expense of others. There was laughter on if that prison is that fancy and also, expense of others? He went to jail for stealing money."
E! News reached out to Bobby's rep for comment but did not hear back.
Todd and Julie were respectively sentenced to 12 and seven years behind bars in November 2022 after being found guilty on 12 counts, including wire fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud in June. The pair previously pled not guilty to these charges. Following the jury's decision, Todd's attorney Bruce Morris told E! News that they plan to appeal the verdict.
The Chrisley Knows Best couple began their respective sentences on Jan. 17. Later that same month, Savannah provided an update on how her parents are doing behind bars.
On Todd's end, Savannah shared on the Jan. 31 episode of her Unlocked podcast that "he's doing pretty good" and that he has a job working at the facility's chapel.
As for Julie? "She's honestly doing really well," Savannah noted during the podcast. "It sounds crazy for me to say, 'Alright, they're doing really well,' but they are. My mom, she's made friends, she's keeping busy, she's going to church, she's working, she's playing some spades."