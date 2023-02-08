Watch : Savannah Chrisley Gives An Update on Her Parents

Savannah Chrisley has a bone to pick with Bobby Bones.

The 25-year-old, whose parents Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley recently started their prison sentences after being found guilty on fraud charges, called out the radio host for statements he made about her family.

"So… @mrbobbybones – if you'd like to discuss my family and the case then let's sit down and do it accurately," Savannah wrote on her Feb. 7 Instagram Story. "Yes - BOTH of my parents are incarcerated. That would be one thing that you are correct on."

She continued, "All I ask is for mutual respect and decency. But for now I will meet you where you came for me."

As for what comments Savannah was referring to? On the Feb. 7 episode of The Bobby Bones Show, Bobby said in reference to the Todd and Julie's legal troubles, "Once somebody is convicted and found guilty, you can kind of go, ‘Well, they are guilty of this.'"