Big Time Rush's Vision for the Next 10 Years Proves They Can't Get Enough of Singing and Acting

Watch : Big Time Rush Tease New Music

Don't expect Big Time Rush to have some small plans for the future.

After experiencing a whirlwind 2022, members Logan Henderson, Kendall Schmidt, Carlos PenaVega and James Maslow are ready to keep the party going for loyal fans with a summer tour and brand-new music.

"For the band, we have big dreams with music," Kendall exclusively shared with E! News after announcing the Can't Get Enough Tour. "We're constantly putting out great stuff and reaching goals that we've set. But I think we always want to continue to achieve more with that. There's just a lot of music and a lot of creativity there."

Formed in 2009, Big Time Rush was originally a musical sitcom series that kicked off on Nickelodeon. A film adaptation named Big Time Movie premiered in 2012 before the boy band went on hiatus in 2014.

But once the group returned in 2022 with new music and a sold-out tour, the guys realized their dreams were just getting started.