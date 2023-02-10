How Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's Wedding Venue Is Connected to Their Love Story

Watch : Nikki Bella CANCELLED Paris Wedding Venue Without Artem's Approval

Nikki Bella has officially said yes to the venue.

After weeks of searching, the WWE alum and twin sister Brie Bella finally found the perfect place for her and Artem Chigvintsev to tie the knot on the Feb. 9 episode of Nikki Bella Says I Do. And as it turns out, the venue—the Hôtel d'Évreux in Paris—has a surprising connection to the couple's love story, as it's right across from the Place Vendôme.

"Place Vendôme is super special to Artem and I because when we went on our first vacation, we flew to Paris, and we stayed at The Ritz," Nikki, who wed Artem in August 2022, recalled in a confessional. "And I just remember one night, we were coming back and having drinks, we were walking through all the streetlights at the Place Vendôme, and I just always had this dream of like, 'Artem, I want you to dance with me here.'"

She continued, "It just was one of the greatest vacations of my life. I felt like I was living this true love story, like someone took me out of a telenovela and I was living it."