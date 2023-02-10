How Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's Wedding Venue Is Connected to Their Love Story

Nikki Bella has officially said yes to the venue.
After weeks of searching, the WWE alum and twin sister Brie Bella finally found the perfect place for her and Artem Chigvintsev to tie the knot on the Feb. 9 episode of Nikki Bella Says I Do. And as it turns out, the venue—the Hôtel d'Évreux in Paris—has a surprising connection to the couple's love story, as it's right across from the Place Vendôme.
"Place Vendôme is super special to Artem and I because when we went on our first vacation, we flew to Paris, and we stayed at The Ritz," Nikki, who wed Artem in August 2022, recalled in a confessional. "And I just remember one night, we were coming back and having drinks, we were walking through all the streetlights at the Place Vendôme, and I just always had this dream of like, 'Artem, I want you to dance with me here.'"
She continued, "It just was one of the greatest vacations of my life. I felt like I was living this true love story, like someone took me out of a telenovela and I was living it."
Not to mention, Paris is where Nikki met Artem's parents Vladimir and Anna for the first time, where Artem asked Nikki's mother Kathy Laurinaitis for her hand in marriage and where he popped the question in November 2019, all of which fans saw play out on E!'s Total Bellas.
And given that The Ritz was booked at the time of the couple's nuptials, the sisters couldn't have found a better substitute three days before the wedding, as the Hôtel d'Évreux is located right next door in the Place Vendôme. Plus, one of its many grand ballrooms features a gorgeous open-window view of the plaza.
"I mean, when people say Paris is magic, it truly is magic," Nikki states in a confessional. "Brie and I just stumble across this gorgeous venue in a place that means such much to Artem and I. This literally just, it feels like a movie. Like, how did this happen?'"
As both Nikki and Brie stated at the end of the episode, "It was meant to be."
Don't miss Nikki and Artem's wedding ceremony on the finale of Nikki Bella Says I Do on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 9 p.m. on E!.