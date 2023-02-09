Kevin Jonas Shares His Honest Reaction to Watching Married to Jonas Today

Watch : Kevin & Danielle Jonas CONSIDER Doing Married to Jonas Again

Just call Kevin Jonas a sucker for a Married to Jonas rerun.

It's been nearly 10 years since the Jonas Brothers member and his wife Danielle Jonas starred in their very own E! reality show. And while the couple has said goodbye to cameras after settling down into a quieter life in New Jersey, Kevin still has fond memories of the experience.

"Doing Married to Jonas was really fun," he exclusively told E! News from the Courtyard by Marriott 2023 Super Bowl Sleepover Suite. "At times it was difficult. Doing a reality show is always a challenge. But for us, doing a show was great."

For two seasons, cameras rolled as the Jonas Brothers worked on their fifth studio album. It also documented plenty of must-see family moments, including a vacation Kevin won't forget.

"Camping was insane because something hatched that night, like moths or bugs," he explained. "I don't know what it was. But there was an absurd amount of something flying in the air like swarms of it around our tent and it was horrifying to say the least."