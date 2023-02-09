Kevin Jonas Shares His Honest Reaction to Watching Married to Jonas Today

Just call Kevin Jonas a sucker for a Married to Jonas rerun.
It's been nearly 10 years since the Jonas Brothers member and his wife Danielle Jonas starred in their very own E! reality show. And while the couple has said goodbye to cameras after settling down into a quieter life in New Jersey, Kevin still has fond memories of the experience.
"Doing Married to Jonas was really fun," he exclusively told E! News from the Courtyard by Marriott 2023 Super Bowl Sleepover Suite. "At times it was difficult. Doing a reality show is always a challenge. But for us, doing a show was great."
For two seasons, cameras rolled as the Jonas Brothers worked on their fifth studio album. It also documented plenty of must-see family moments, including a vacation Kevin won't forget.
"Camping was insane because something hatched that night, like moths or bugs," he explained. "I don't know what it was. But there was an absurd amount of something flying in the air like swarms of it around our tent and it was horrifying to say the least."
Every so often, Kevin says he receives messages from fans who are rewatching the show. What's more, the Claim to Fame host admits he can't help but press play a few times to relive the series, too.
"I'm surprised when I see it," he said. "We were children. We were babies. We got married so young. But it was great. We're still together, which is great. We did something right. The show was awesome. Who knows? Maybe one day we'll have to make a reprise."
For now, Kevin has his hands full as the Jonas Brothers prepare to release their sixth album on May 5. He's also savoring time with his two daughters Alena, 9, and Valentina, 6, who both have shown signs of having the entertainment bug.
"I don't know if they want to be musicians, but they definitely love music," he said. "That's been a part of their life from day one. They're starting to discover things on Disney Channel or Disney+ that that were a part of my life like High School Musical or Camp Rock, which is crazy to see them see things that was years ago."
He's also taking some time to enjoy Super Bowl weekend. For football's biggest game of the year, Kevin has teamed up with Courtyard by Marriott to unveil their 2023 Super Bowl Sleepover Suite at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
"You have a bed in the suite," Kevin explained. "You can watch the game from your bed. Someone asked, ‘Wouldn't that be the greatest seat in the house?' I would absolutely love to be able to take a nap mid game. If it gets a little boring, wake up when the crowd starts cheering. It'd be great."