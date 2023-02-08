DWTS' Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Reveal Name of Their Baby Boy

Ciao, baby!
Nearly a month after Jenna Johnson gave birth to her first child with husband Val Chmerkovskiy, the Dancing With the Stars pro revealed the name of their baby boy. On Feb. 7, Jenna shared a photo of their newborn clad in a burnt orange outfit with a white shirt, writing on her Instagram, "Rome Valentin Chmerkovskiy."
"Cannot believe it's been 4 weeks of being completely infatuated with you," the 28-year-old continued. "Thank you for bursting my heart wide open and showing me what unconditional love is. Mommy and Daddy love you so much!!!!"
Jenna, who tied the knot with fellow dancer Val in April 2019, added that their son's left dimple "melts me every time."
The couple's DWTS family couldn't help but to fall head-over-heels for little Rome as well, with Lindsay Arnold writing, "sweet boy I love you so much!!!!!!"
Meanwhile, Witney Carson gushed, "CANNOT HANDLE HIM! Love you Rome!"
Daniella Karagach and Cheryl Burke also left heart emojis in their replies.
Jenna and Val welcomed their baby boy on Jan. 10. A week later, the new mom detailed the labor and delivery, sharing that it was was a mix of "excitement, fear, pure exhaustion, and so much love."
"I've always appreciated my body and what it's been able to help me do and create within my craft… but nothing can prepare you for what a miraculous vessel it is and what it goes through during labor," she wrote in a Jan. 23 post. "About 30 hours of it and we finally got to meet our sweet bubba."
Giving a sweet shoutout to Val, Jenna added, "Forever grateful I had the best support system to get me through."