DWTS' Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Reveal Name of Their Baby Boy

Dancing With the Stars pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson introduced their baby to the world when they shared the first photo of his face. Find out what they named their son.

By Gabrielle Chung Feb 08, 2023 12:15 AMTags
BabiesDancing With The StarsPregnanciesCeleb KidsCouplesCelebrities
Watch: DWTS Pros Jenna Johnson & Val Chmerkovskiy Welcome Son

Ciao, baby!

Nearly a month after Jenna Johnson gave birth to her first child with husband Val Chmerkovskiy, the Dancing With the Stars pro revealed the name of their baby boy. On Feb. 7, Jenna shared a photo of their newborn clad in a burnt orange outfit with a white shirt, writing on her Instagram, "Rome Valentin Chmerkovskiy."

"Cannot believe it's been 4 weeks of being completely infatuated with you," the 28-year-old continued. "Thank you for bursting my heart wide open and showing me what unconditional love is. Mommy and Daddy love you so much!!!!"

Jenna, who tied the knot with fellow dancer Val in April 2019, added that their son's left dimple "melts me every time." 

The couple's DWTS family couldn't help but to fall head-over-heels for little Rome as well, with Lindsay Arnold writing, "sweet boy I love you so much!!!!!!"

Meanwhile, Witney Carson gushed, "CANNOT HANDLE HIM! Love you Rome!"

photos
2023 Celebrity Babies

Daniella Karagach and Cheryl Burke also left heart emojis in their replies.

Instagram

Jenna and Val welcomed their baby boy on Jan. 10. A week later, the new mom detailed the labor and delivery, sharing that it was was a mix of "excitement, fear, pure exhaustion, and so much love."

"I've always appreciated my body and what it's been able to help me do and create within my craft… but nothing can prepare you for what a miraculous vessel it is and what it goes through during labor," she wrote in a Jan. 23 post. "About 30 hours of it and we finally got to meet our sweet bubba."

Giving a sweet shoutout to Val, Jenna added, "Forever grateful I had the best support system to get me through."

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

1000-Lb. Sisters' Amy Reveals Reaction to Tammy's Relationship

2

Jon and Kate Gosselin's Daughter Mady Slams False Narratives

3

Lea Michele Addresses 2020 Backlash From Glee Costars

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

1000-Lb. Sisters' Amy Reveals Reaction to Tammy's Relationship

2

Jon and Kate Gosselin's Daughter Mady Slams False Narratives

3

Lea Michele Addresses 2020 Backlash From Glee Costars

4

Harry Styles' Dancers Address 2023 Grammys Performance Mishap

5

The Bachelor: Why Zach Sent Home a Perceived Frontrunner