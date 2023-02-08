DWTS' Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Reveal Name of Their Baby Boy

Watch : DWTS Pros Jenna Johnson & Val Chmerkovskiy Welcome Son

Ciao, baby!

Nearly a month after Jenna Johnson gave birth to her first child with husband Val Chmerkovskiy, the Dancing With the Stars pro revealed the name of their baby boy. On Feb. 7, Jenna shared a photo of their newborn clad in a burnt orange outfit with a white shirt, writing on her Instagram, "Rome Valentin Chmerkovskiy."

"Cannot believe it's been 4 weeks of being completely infatuated with you," the 28-year-old continued. "Thank you for bursting my heart wide open and showing me what unconditional love is. Mommy and Daddy love you so much!!!!"

Jenna, who tied the knot with fellow dancer Val in April 2019, added that their son's left dimple "melts me every time."

The couple's DWTS family couldn't help but to fall head-over-heels for little Rome as well, with Lindsay Arnold writing, "sweet boy I love you so much!!!!!!"

Meanwhile, Witney Carson gushed, "CANNOT HANDLE HIM! Love you Rome!"