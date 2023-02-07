Lea Michele Addresses 2020 Backlash From Glee Costars

Watch : Chris Colfer WON'T Be Watching Lea Michele's Funny Girl

Lea Michele isn't afraid to face the music.

More than two years after several of her former Glee co-stars accused her of exhibiting mean-spirited behavior on set, the actress touched on the online backlash and shared what she took away from the experience.

"I think these past two years have been so important for everybody to just sit back and reflect," she said in an Interview Magazine story on Feb. 7. "I did a lot of personal reach-outs. But the most important thing was for everybody to just take a step back."

Michele noted that those behind-the-scenes conversations were impactful in that she has learned to see the bigger picture.

"At the end of the day, what matters the most is how you make people feel and you have to put aside your feelings," she said. "The conversations that I've had behind the scenes with some people were incredibly healing and very eye-opening for me."