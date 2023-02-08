Everything to Know About New York Fashion Week 2023 So You Can Feel Like a Total Insider

Watch : Kylie Jenner Turns Paris Fashion Week Into Her Personal Runway

Need details on Fashion Week? Here's what you need to know in a New York minute.

New York Fashion Week Fall-Winter 2023 officially runs from Feb. 10 through Feb. 15, and there are a lot of runway shows and presentations to see—74, to be exact. Rodarte will kick off the festivities, with LUAR closing out the chic week.

As for who else is showcasing their work, fans are sure to spot a few familiar names on the list. Michael Kors, LaQuan Smith, Tory Burch, Carolina Herrera, Brandon Maxwell, Christian Cowan, Prabal Gurung, Alice + Olivia, Jason Wu Collection, Coach, The Blonds and Badgley Mischka are among the designers and brands returning this year.

However, there will be some first-time presenters too. According to the Council of Fashion Designers of America, these include Heron Preston, Koltson, Cucculelli Shaheen, Ayama Studio, Kallmeyer, Kate Barton, Nayon, and Zimo.

And prepare for some star gazing as celebrities are often spotted strutting down the catwalk, sitting in the coveted front row at shows or attending the glamorous after-parties.