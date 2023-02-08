Everything to Know About New York Fashion Week 2023 So You Can Feel Like a Total Insider

Attention fashion lovers! New York Fashion Week is about to begin. Let this guide be your go-to accessory.

By Elyse Dupre Feb 08, 2023 2:00 PMTags
Need details on Fashion Week? Here's what you need to know in a New York minute.

New York Fashion Week Fall-Winter 2023 officially runs from Feb. 10 through Feb. 15, and there are a lot of runway shows and presentations to see—74, to be exact. Rodarte will kick off the festivities, with LUAR closing out the chic week.

As for who else is showcasing their work, fans are sure to spot a few familiar names on the list. Michael Kors, LaQuan Smith, Tory Burch, Carolina Herrera, Brandon Maxwell, Christian Cowan, Prabal Gurung, Alice + Olivia, Jason Wu Collection, Coach, The Blonds and Badgley Mischka are among the designers and brands returning this year.

However, there will be some first-time presenters too. According to the Council of Fashion Designers of America, these include Heron Preston, Koltson, Cucculelli Shaheen, Ayama Studio, Kallmeyer, Kate Barton, Nayon, and Zimo.

And prepare for some star gazing as celebrities are often spotted strutting down the catwalk, sitting in the coveted front row at shows or attending the glamorous after-parties.

New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023: The Best Looks

Want to join in on the fun? While some events are invite-only, others are open to the public. Many are also available to stream digitally (so no need to stress about what to wear) and you're sure to see many looks pop up on the 'gram.

Of course, you can also check E! and E! Insider to see which of your favorite A-listers are in attendance. Get into the stylish spirit now by looking back at which stars took part in Paris and Milan Fashion Week last month.   

