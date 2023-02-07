Ice-T Trolls Fan for Checking Out Wife Coco Austin at 2023 Grammys

Ice-T is totally chill with the attention his wife gets.
The rapper shared a viral clip on social media from the 2023 Grammys, where a fan can be seen seemingly giving an eyeful to Coco Austin, Ice-T's wife of more than 20 years, who donned a stunning Gucci gown at the Feb. 5 award show. The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star's reaction to his wife getting checked out? He gets it.
"Lol… I love how the white dude looked at me then took time to check Coco out…," Ice-T captioned the Feb. 6 post. "I TOTALLY understand."
As for Coco, who shares 7-year-old daughter Chanel with the "O.G. Original Gangster" artist, the reality star reposted the clip twice on her Instagram Story, including a fan reaction that read, "I mean…look at her!!! I would be looking too and asking for the tips!"
And eyes weren't just on Coco that evening. After all, Ice-T took to the Grammys stage for a star-studded performance—which featured artists Missy Elliott, Busta Rhymes, Nelly, Lil Uzi Vert and more—in honor of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. The tribute, curated by The Roots, featured a medley of hits, ranging from classic tracks to contemporary tunes.
"A flash forward through a half-century of one of the greatest ongoing musical stories ever told," LL Cool J said during the show. "It's a story that all began on August 11, 1973 when a DJ was at a party in the Bronx and played the break beats that kickstarted a global musical revolution."
Ice-T commemorated the celebration on Instagram Feb. 6, writing, "They let me on that Grammy stage last night! WestCoast and Gangsta Rap standup! HipHop's 50th"
