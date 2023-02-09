See the Tear-Jerking Moment Artem Chigvintsev's Parents Finally Meet Son Matteo in Person

If you thought seeing Nikki Bella walking down the aisle was going to be an emotional moment, wait until you watch this.
While Nikki and her twin sister Brie Bella head off to Paris in part three of E!'s four-part wedding special Nikki Bella Says I Do, her soon-to-be-husband Artem Chigvintsev takes their 2-year-old son Matteo on a trip to Turkey for a very special reason in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Feb. 9 episode. And that reason is so his parents Vladimir and Anna can meet Matteo in person for the very first time.
Much of Artem's family were unable to meet Matteo after his birth in July 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and now the ongoing war in Russia...until now. And the Dancing With the Stars pro couldn't be happier that the moment has finally arrived, as he points his parents out to Matteo upon arriving at their hotel in the preview.
But as any parent knows, 2-year-olds can be temperamental, and Matteo begins to cry as Artem's parents envelop the two of them in a hug. So, Artem lets him burn off some steam by adorably running around in his light-up shoes as they make their way to their hotel room.
As Artem and his mother share another tearful embrace, he doesn't even notice that his dad has managed to calm Matteo down by picking him up. He jokingly remarks in a confessional, "Well, I guess my dad's a charmer."
The moment leaves him feeling nostalgic about his own childhood, as he recalls in a confessional, "Me, growing up, we're going to like a dance competition, my mom would sit in the front row and my dad would sit in the back. But it was different. My dad actually took the initiative to play with Matteo."
Seeing his father come out of his shell is a "beautiful moment" for the star, as he ends the preview by stating, "Them meeting for the first time, it was definitely a moment that I will remember forever."
