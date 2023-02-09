See the Tear-Jerking Moment Artem Chigvintsev's Parents Finally Meet Son Matteo in Person

Watch : Artem Chigvintsev's Parents Finally Meet Matteo In-Person

If you thought seeing Nikki Bella walking down the aisle was going to be an emotional moment, wait until you watch this.

While Nikki and her twin sister Brie Bella head off to Paris in part three of E!'s four-part wedding special Nikki Bella Says I Do, her soon-to-be-husband Artem Chigvintsev takes their 2-year-old son Matteo on a trip to Turkey for a very special reason in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Feb. 9 episode. And that reason is so his parents Vladimir and Anna can meet Matteo in person for the very first time.

Much of Artem's family were unable to meet Matteo after his birth in July 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and now the ongoing war in Russia...until now. And the Dancing With the Stars pro couldn't be happier that the moment has finally arrived, as he points his parents out to Matteo upon arriving at their hotel in the preview.