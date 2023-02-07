A La La Land Musical Is Coming to Broadway: All the Details

Watch : Jessica Chastain Teases Broadway's Revival of A Doll's House at Globes

From the City of Stars to the Great White Way!

La La Land, the critically acclaimed musical starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, is officially getting the Broadway treatment.

"I'm thrilled to reunite with Lionsgate and the incredible team behind La La Land to adapt the movie for the Broadway stage, the next exciting chapter in its evolution," the film's producer Marc Platt said in a statement. "We've assembled a world-class team to create a musical that will delight La La Land's millions of current fans and introduce the property to a whole new audience."

While an official opening date for the stage show has yet to be announced, it will be helmed by Tony Award-winning director Bartlett Sher with its book penned by playwright Ayad Akhtar and Matthew Decker. The stage adaptation will feature music by the movie's composer Justin Hurwitz, with lyrics by Oscar and Tony-winning composing team Benj Pasek and Justin Paul."