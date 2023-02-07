How About a Round of Applause for Rihanna's Met Gala-Inspired Wax Figure

Watch : See Rihanna's New Met Gala-Themed Wax Figure

Even Rihanna's wax figure is shining bright like a diamond.

Before the singer takes to the stage at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show Feb. 12, Madame Tussauds New York is starting the party early by welcoming the Fenty founder's latest wax figure to their museum.

Located in the Glow Gala room starting Feb. 8, Rihanna's wax figure takes fans back to the 2018 Met Gala where she wore an embellished strapless mini dress complete with a matching mitre, coat and pleated skirt.

The team of talented studio artists also focused on Rihanna's accessories for her first Monday in May look by incorporating diamond encrusted nails, large rings and diamond anklets into the carefully crafted wax figure.

Madame Tussauds' latest reveal comes just days before the Grammy winner performs her biggest hits at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. And while details surrounding her halftime show remain top secret for now, Madame Tussauds Orlando is already excited to announce another Rihanna figure will arrive later this year. The Florida-based figure will be wearing a yet-to-be-revealed look from Rihanna's 2023 Super Bowl extravaganza.