How About a Round of Applause for Rihanna's Met Gala-Inspired Wax Figure

Before Rihanna takes to the stage at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, Madame Tussauds New York decided to reveal the singer’s latest wax figure.

Watch: See Rihanna's New Met Gala-Themed Wax Figure

Even Rihanna's wax figure is shining bright like a diamond.

Before the singer takes to the stage at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show Feb. 12, Madame Tussauds New York is starting the party early by welcoming the Fenty founder's latest wax figure to their museum.

Located in the Glow Gala room starting Feb. 8, Rihanna's wax figure takes fans back to the 2018 Met Gala where she wore an embellished strapless mini dress complete with a matching mitre, coat and pleated skirt.

The team of talented studio artists also focused on Rihanna's accessories for her first Monday in May look by incorporating diamond encrusted nails, large rings and diamond anklets into the carefully crafted wax figure. 

Madame Tussauds' latest reveal comes just days before the Grammy winner performs her biggest hits at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. And while details surrounding her halftime show remain top secret for now, Madame Tussauds Orlando is already excited to announce another Rihanna figure will arrive later this year. The Florida-based figure will be wearing a yet-to-be-revealed look from Rihanna's 2023 Super Bowl extravaganza.

photos
Super Bowl 2023 Ads

As excitement continues for the big show, keep scrolling for more must-see wax figures from Madame Tussauds.

Madame Tussauds
Rihanna

Shine bright like a diamond RiRi! The Grammy winner's wax figure makes her debut at Madame Tussauds New York before her 2023 Super Bowl halftime performance. 

Madame Tussauds Las Vegas
Lizzo

The "Juice" singer was feelin' good as hell when she unveiled her wax figure at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas.

YouTube
Jimmy Kimmel

The late night host's wax figure is on display in Madame Tussauds Hollywood's "Jimmy Kimmel Live Experience," but of course, he decided to prank his co-workers with the statue before the exhibit opened. 

Tristar Media/Getty Images
Shawn Mendes

The singer-songwriter's Madame Tussauds Wax Figure, which is housed in Berlin, is unlike any other's in that you can literally lie next to it for a snuggle-worthy photo opp. 

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
Ariana Grande

Social media users were quick to critique the statue after it was unveiled at Madame Tussauds London.

Instagram / Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian

The mom and daughter became the last of the Kardashian-Jenner women to get their own wax figures in May 2019.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Zac Efron

While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Hollywood heartthrob showed off his 2(X)IST Underwear when comparing his six-pack to his wax figure's. 

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds New York
Priyanka Chopra

The Isn't It Romantic actress strikes a pose next to her wax figure at Madame Tussauds New York.

Tristar Media/Getty Images
Ariana Grande

We're saying thank you, next to this eerily accurate wax figure of the pop star, which was unveiled at Madame Tussauds in Berlin, Germany. 

ANL/REX/Shutterstock
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

There's no denying these wax figures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are royally creepy. 

Denise Truscello
Khloe Kardashian

Don't be fooled! This is not actually KoKo. 

Courtesy of Madame Tussauds Orlando
Jason Momoa

The actor's Aquaman alter-ego makes waves at Madame Tussauds Orlando.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Ed Sheeran

The figure looked identical to the British star, including his guitar and flannel shirt. 

Denise Truscello/Getty Images
Steve Aoki

The Grammy nominee celebrates the DJ Experience launch at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas. 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Twitter
Beyoncé

Many people feel this Madame Tussauds wax figure of Bey does not at all look like Bey.

Buda Mendes/John Phillips/Getty Images
Beyoncé

This Madame Tussauds wax figure of Bey looks way more like Bey.

Mike Marsland/WireImage
Kendall Jenner

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hangs out with her doppelganger.

Tristar Media/Getty Images
Ryan Gosling

Hey girl, it's Ryan Gosling's look-alike!

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds Hollywood
Kylie Jenner

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star meets her doppelganger.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds Hollywood
Zoe Saldana

Seeing double! The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 actress mimics her wax twin at Madame Tussauds Hollywood.

Tony DiMaio/startraksphoto.com
Laverne Cox

The actress helps unveil her Madame Tussauds wax figure in Hollywood, California.

VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Alessandra Ambrosio

The Victoria's Secret model poses with her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Shanghai, China.

Vince Flores/startraksphoto.com
Jason Derulo

The singer jumps with his wax figure at its unveiling at Madame Tussauds Hollywood.

Beck Diefenbach
Peter Dinklage

The Game of Thrones star leans on his wax look-alike at Madame Tussauds in New York.

Beck Diefenbach/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds San Francisco
Stephen Curry

The basketball star dribbles with his wax counterpart at Madame Tussauds in San Francisco.

Anita Bugge/Getty Images
Miley Cyrus

The pop star's wax image models Christmas attire at Madame Tussauds in Berlin.

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images
Cody Simpson

The Australian singer gives a kiss to his wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Orlando.

Jonathan Short/Madame Tussauds
Adele

The "Hello" singer is recreated at Madame Tussauds in London.

Courtesy: Jerod Harris/WireImage
Anne Hathaway

Madame Tussauds in Hollywood shows their wax version of the actress.

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images, Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Angelina Jolie

This Angelina Jolie wax figure is dressed similar to what she wore at the BAFTA Awards in London in February 2014.

photos
View More Photos From Celeb Wax Figures

