RHONJ's Melissa Gorga Has the Best Response to Jennifer Aydin's Cheating Allegation

Watch : Melissa Gorga NOT on Speaking Terms With Teresa Giudice

It's safe to say Melissa Gorga is tired of shutting down bogus cheating rumors.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, who has previously been the target of infidelity allegations multiple times on the hit Bravo series—none of which were proven—is addressing co-star Jennifer Aydin's claim that she was spotted making out with a man who wasn't husband of 19 years Joe Gorga in the RHONJ season 13 trailer.

"Typical," Melissa exclusively told E! News while laughing off the rumor. "What are we gonna do if we don't say Melissa is like this this season? She's a stripper, she's that, she's this, she'll leave him for a richer man. Meanwhile, my marriage is lasting the longest and holding the strongest, so it's kind of funny."

Melissa says the allegation is especially suspect given that it was revealed last season that Jen's husband Bill Aydin had an affair during one of Jen's pregnancies.

"It's almost like they try to put on you what's happening in their lives, which is very sad," Melissa said. "What they said about me was just a big game of telephone through 50 people and it got nice little wings on it by the time it got to TV, which is such a joke to me. It's like you guys could do better than that."