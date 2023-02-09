Go Inside New RHONY Star Erin Lichy's Stunning 2-Story Tribeca Apartment

Watch : RHONY Announces New Cast: ALL THE DETAILS!

Bravoholics, meet Erin Lichy.

The real estate agent and businesswoman, who will star on The Real Housewives of New York City when the Bravo series returns for season 14 with a totally revamped cast, is taking E! News inside her stunning Tribeca home. She's also getting candid about her career, family and longtime love for her Housewives predecessors.

"Early RHONY was it for me, I loved it so much," Erin exclusively told E!. "I thought they were hysterical, I thought they were real. I felt very connected to a lot of the stories."

Born and raised on the Upper West Side, the new Bravo star, who shares kids Levi, 8, Layla, 5 and Elijah, 3, with husband Abraham Lichy, gushed, "New York is my home. I love that I'm able to represent the New York that is the New York for me and will be for my children."

After getting into real estate at the early age of 19 while still in college, Erin now works at Eklund Gomes alongside another Bravolebrity: Million Dollar Listings' Fredrik Eklund.