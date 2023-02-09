Exclusive

Go Inside New RHONY Star Erin Lichy's Stunning 2-Story Tribeca Apartment

Real estate agent Erin Lichy, one of the new cast members of The Real Housewives of New York City season 14, is giving E! News an exclusive tour inside her breathtaking home.

Bravoholics, meet Erin Lichy.

The real estate agent and businesswoman, who will star on The Real Housewives of New York City when the Bravo series returns for season 14 with a totally revamped cast, is taking E! News inside her stunning Tribeca home. She's also getting candid about her career, family and longtime love for her Housewives predecessors.

"Early RHONY was it for me, I loved it so much," Erin exclusively told E!. "I thought they were hysterical, I thought they were real. I felt very connected to a lot of the stories."

Born and raised on the Upper West Side, the new Bravo star, who shares kids Levi, 8, Layla, 5 and Elijah, 3, with husband Abraham Lichy, gushed, "New York is my home. I love that I'm able to represent the New York that is the New York for me and will be for my children."

After getting into real estate at the early age of 19 while still in college, Erin now works at Eklund Gomes alongside another Bravolebrity: Million Dollar Listings' Fredrik Eklund.

Erin also runs her own business, Homegirl, an interior design and renovation company which she says was "born out of necessity."

"I would have these clients that would try to sell their apartments for years and years and they wouldn't be able to because of how it was designed," she explained. "I decided to start the business to help my clients use the funds in their renovation that would cater to future demographics."

When she's not working or filming the upcoming season of RHONY, Erin is at home with her family in their stunning two-story Tribeca apartment, which she totally designed when they moved in four years ago.

Keep scrolling for an exclusive tour of Erin's three-bed, two-and-a-half-bathroom home, plus details about the layout, design and more.

Tim Waltman/Evan Joseph Studio
Kitchen

"One of the things I loved about the way we designed the kitchen was we have this peninsula where we can have a full spread if we ever do a dinner party or a lunch or even just to have snacks and food out for the kids," Erin explained. "Then the island is really relegated for sitting and hanging out. I like to have the two locations. Also I cook a lot so this way I can prep on one spot and if I needed to it's a spill over into the other."

Tim Waltman/Evan Joseph Studio
Neutral Tones

"I wanted things to feel very clean because having a lot of children just equates to clutter and color and mess," she said, "so I wanted things to feel very neutral otherwise and I wanted to accentuate the light and the airiness of the space."

Tim Waltman/Evan Joseph Studio
Two Floors

"We decided to convert two units into one, so we actually put the spiral staircase," Erin revealed. "What I decided to do was to design all the bedrooms on the lower floor, so on the 5th floor, and then the top floor of the building have a very open loft style with dining, kitchen, living room. It just felt like a really good flow and a good use of space."

Tim Waltman/Evan Joseph Studio
Perfect Location

"I really love being downtown, I think I'm just downtown girl," she said. "I love being by the water—my sign is cancer—so anything by the water just makes me happy. It makes me feel at home and I just like how it's so walkable. Where we live has a real neighborhood feel because we're northern Tribeca."

Tim Waltman/Evan Joseph Studio
3 Bed, 2.5 Bath

"It's very open and bright. We have three bedrooms and a little den/home office on the downstairs floor and two full bathrooms down there. Then upstairs we have our half bath as well as our kitchen and dining and all that."

Tim Waltman/Evan Joseph Studio
Kids' Room

Erin and husband Abraham share three children: Levi, 8 Layla, 5 and Elijah, 3.

