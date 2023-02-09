Go Inside New RHONY Star Erin Lichy's Stunning 2-Story Tribeca Apartment

Bravoholics, meet Erin Lichy.
The real estate agent and businesswoman, who will star on The Real Housewives of New York City when the Bravo series returns for season 14 with a totally revamped cast, is taking E! News inside her stunning Tribeca home. She's also getting candid about her career, family and longtime love for her Housewives predecessors.
"Early RHONY was it for me, I loved it so much," Erin exclusively told E!. "I thought they were hysterical, I thought they were real. I felt very connected to a lot of the stories."
Born and raised on the Upper West Side, the new Bravo star, who shares kids Levi, 8, Layla, 5 and Elijah, 3, with husband Abraham Lichy, gushed, "New York is my home. I love that I'm able to represent the New York that is the New York for me and will be for my children."
After getting into real estate at the early age of 19 while still in college, Erin now works at Eklund Gomes alongside another Bravolebrity: Million Dollar Listings' Fredrik Eklund.
Erin also runs her own business, Homegirl, an interior design and renovation company which she says was "born out of necessity."
"I would have these clients that would try to sell their apartments for years and years and they wouldn't be able to because of how it was designed," she explained. "I decided to start the business to help my clients use the funds in their renovation that would cater to future demographics."
When she's not working or filming the upcoming season of RHONY, Erin is at home with her family in their stunning two-story Tribeca apartment, which she totally designed when they moved in four years ago.
Keep scrolling for an exclusive tour of Erin's three-bed, two-and-a-half-bathroom home, plus details about the layout, design and more.
