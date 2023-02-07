Here's the Truth About Leonardo DiCaprio and Model Eden Polani's Relationship Status

There's always more than what meets the eye.
Relationship rumors quickly emerged after Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, was photographed sitting next to 19-year-old model Eden Polani while at Ebony Riley's new music release party in Los Angeles Jan. 31.
However, despite the speculation, a source tells E! News the pair is not dating.
"Leo and Eden just so happen to have been seated next to each other at the party and were hanging in the same group," the source said. "Just because Leo might be talking to or sitting with a girl doesn't mean he's dating her."
Instead, Leonardo appears to be enjoying the new year as a single man. After breaking up with girlfriend of four years Camila Morrone in August 2022, the Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood star was briefly linked to Gigi Hadid.
But during the 2023 Grammys weekend, Leonardo appeared to attend multiple parties solo, including Spotify's Best New Artist Party on Feb. 2 and The Chainsmokers' "Party For No Reason" bash one day later.
Ultimately, this isn't the first—or likely the last—time the Oscar winner sparked romance rumors after hanging out with a girl.
Back in December 2022, the actor was photographed leaving The Birds Street Club in Los Angeles with Lorenzo Lamas' 23-year-old daughter Victoria Lamas.
After photographers captured the two entering a car together, a source close to the situation told E! News "there is no truth" to any romance rumors and pointed out they weren't alone.
"They were seated (not next to each other) at a big group dinner," the insider continued. "They were joined by a number of other people in the car."
Lorenzo may have complicated things, however, when he spoke out about his daughter's relationship with Leonardo.
"They're just friends, but she is smitten," the Falcon Crest actor told the New York Post on Dec. 28. "But as of now, they're not an item. They're not exclusive to each other."