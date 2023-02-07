Here's the Truth About Leonardo DiCaprio and Model Eden Polani's Relationship Status

Watch : Lorenzo Lamas Weighs in on Daughter's Relationship With Leonardo DiCaprio

There's always more than what meets the eye.

Relationship rumors quickly emerged after Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, was photographed sitting next to 19-year-old model Eden Polani while at Ebony Riley's new music release party in Los Angeles Jan. 31.

However, despite the speculation, a source tells E! News the pair is not dating.

"Leo and Eden just so happen to have been seated next to each other at the party and were hanging in the same group," the source said. "Just because Leo might be talking to or sitting with a girl doesn't mean he's dating her."

Instead, Leonardo appears to be enjoying the new year as a single man. After breaking up with girlfriend of four years Camila Morrone in August 2022, the Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood star was briefly linked to Gigi Hadid.

But during the 2023 Grammys weekend, Leonardo appeared to attend multiple parties solo, including Spotify's Best New Artist Party on Feb. 2 and The Chainsmokers' "Party For No Reason" bash one day later.