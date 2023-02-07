15 Must-Have Free People Pieces Our Shopping Editors Would Buy With $100

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whether you're shopping for the perfect pair of trendy and flattering jeans or dresses that'll get you prepped for warmer weather, you know you can turn to Free People for some of the best finds. There are thousands of styles to choose from, from buttery-soft intimates to the edgiest denim you won't find anywhere else. Since there's nothing more we love than scrolling through our favorite brand's latest arrivals, we've rounded up some of our top pieces from Free People, all priced under $100. We found the perfect $38 t-shirt, the cutest everyday suede tote bag, the most unique jumpsuit and so much more.
Plus, now is the perfect time to shop these picks from Free People because they're offering free express shipping on all orders! Scroll below and check out some of the cutest under $100 clothing and accessories from Free People. They have our stamp of approval.
We The Free The Perfect Tee
If you're looking for the perfect staple t-shirt, this one from Free People is, well, the perfect one! It comes in an array of wearable colors that you can pair with just about everything in your closet.
Lady Lux Layering Top
This lace layering top is the perfect piece to elevate any outfit. You can wear it under sweater vests, dresses and so much more. There are so many color options, too!
CRVY Vintage High-Rise Flare Jeans
These top-rated high-rise flare jeans are ultra-flattering and comfortable. The retro style will become your go-to pair of jeans.
Jeffrey Campbell Bae Platform Mules
This platform mules come in so many different colors. They're weightless, comfortable and so versatile!
Mila Poplin Top
This off-shoulder top can be dressed up and down as you please, making it such a versatile addition to any wardrobe. Pair the look with loose-fitted jeans and platform sneakers for a trendy and casual vibe, or pair it with flowy trousers and point toe heels for something fancier.
Sweet Talker Half Slip
This black slip skirt is a must-have. The silky, high-rise skirt is ultra-flattering, and will pair well with sweaters, t-shirts, bodysuits and just about anything else. We love the exaggerated slit hem, too.
Shasta One-Piece
If you're closet has been feeling a little dull lately, you need to add this unique one-piece to the mix! The perfectly tailored, wide-leg silhouette is so flattering, and it can be dressed up or down easily.
Get It Girl Maxi Top
Whether you wear this as a beach coverup once the weather starts to heat up, pair the look with a bralette and some wide-leg jeans for a cute and casual look or wear it with a mini skirt and some heels, you'll be receiving so many compliments on this chic and cool maxi top.
Roma Suede Tote Bag
Meet your new favorite under $100 everyday bag. This suede tote bag is the perfect size for all your essentials, and it's such a timeless accessory that will never go out of style.
Simply Biased Slip
This slip dress comes in so many colors that we can't choose between. You can wear the slip dress on its own to show off the cute backless look or layer it with a sweater.
Easy Street Crop Pullover
This dark blue crop pullover can be worn in every season, whether you layer it for the winter or pair it with cute denim shorts for the spring. It's such a versatile piece that you'll get lots of wear out of.
Bruna Skirt
Cargo everything is in style this year, and this utility-inspired skirt fits the bill. The unique skirt can be worn over swimwear for those upcoming beach days, or paired with boots and a sweater for a trendy, warmer ensemble.
Light Up Layering Top
This mock neck mesh layering top has a flattering sweetheart neckline and a ribbed tube bodice. You can dress it up with some wide-leg trousers and heels or dress it down with loose jeans and platform sneakers.
The Ragged Priest Roller Jeans
We love the baggy jean trend, and this edgy, loose-fitting pair is definitely being added to our cart. Plus, they're on sale for $70 instead of $105.
Makes Sense Long Sleeve
This long sleeve top is designed with a cute keyhole design at the front. It's one of those pieces that can be dressed up and down and layered as you please.