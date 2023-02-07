15 Must-Have Free People Pieces Our Shopping Editors Would Buy With $100

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Whether you're shopping for the perfect pair of trendy and flattering jeans or dresses that'll get you prepped for warmer weather, you know you can turn to Free People for some of the best finds. There are thousands of styles to choose from, from buttery-soft intimates to the edgiest denim you won't find anywhere else. Since there's nothing more we love than scrolling through our favorite brand's latest arrivals, we've rounded up some of our top pieces from Free People, all priced under $100. We found the perfect $38 t-shirt, the cutest everyday suede tote bag, the most unique jumpsuit and so much more.

Plus, now is the perfect time to shop these picks from Free People because they're offering free express shipping on all orders! Scroll below and check out some of the cutest under $100 clothing and accessories from Free People. They have our stamp of approval.