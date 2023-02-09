Relive the Stylish Moments From New York Fashion Week 2003 for All the Y2K Flashbacks

New York Fashion Week has long been a staple on the calendar every year, but how did the nearly week-long extravaganza look 20 years ago? See throwback pics of Beyoncé, Jessica Simpson and more.

The year was 2003—and all the girls were stepping out for a public affair.

New York Fashion Week is right around the corner and ahead of this season's slew of highly-anticipated runway shows, we're taking a look back at who was sitting front row, backstage and even on the runway two decades ago.
 
As far as the celebrities that were all dressed up in the ultimate early aughts-centric fashion? (Think spaghetti-strapped dresses and T-shirts paired with a good pair of jeans). Stars like Jessica Simpson, Scarlett Johansson, Beyoncé and Jay-Z were all seen at the most exciting fashion shows and not to mention, the star-studded after-parties.
 
And though this year we're looking forward to collections such as Proenza Schouler, Gabriella Hearst and Michael Kors to name a few, let's not forget when brands such as Baby Phat and BCBG Max Arzia had their designs at the center of the catwalk.
 
Take a stroll (or should we say strut) down memory lane by revisiting what New York Fashion Week looked like in 2003:

RJ Capak/WireImage
In Good Company

For an event at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week, Scarlett Johansson kept it simple, wearing a striped tank top paired with a cream flowy skirt.

RJ Capak/WireImage
This Dress Was Made For Wearing

Jessica Simpson was all smiles as she sat front row at the Michael Kors runway show.

Djamilla Rosa Cochran/WireImage
Design in Mind

Seated in the front row of the Diesel Style Lab show that year was none other than heiress Nicky Hilton Rothschild, who went on to launch her own clothing line shortly after, in 2004.

Djamilla Rosa Cochran/WireImage
'03 Bonnie and Clyde

2003 was quite the year for Beyoncé and Jay-Z, considering their song collab was everywhere. But it wasn't just the single that had fans' attention, since the two, who would go on to marry just four years later, were seen attending a few shows together. As fans may recall, the "Formation" singer would go on to form her own line, House of Dereon, in 2011.

Djamilla Rosa Cochran/WireImage
True Trucker Hat Era

For an after party at Gotham Hall in New York City, rocker Tommy Lee kept his style casual, with the "Wide Side" musician wearing a trucker hat and T-shirt for the occasion.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage
A Pair of Gamechangers

Two game changers in their own right—fashion icon André Leon Talley and tennis star Venus Williams—were seen standing together backstage at the Baby Phat runway show.

RJ Capak/WireImage
I Know What You Did This Fashion Week

Sarah Michelle Gellar was seen smiling from ear to ear as she sat front row at the BCBG Max Azria show for their spring 2004 collection.

Djamilla Rosa Cochran/WireImage
Million Dollar Moment

A throwback for the ages: Hilary Swank and Chad Lowe, who were photographed at an event during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week, were married for nine years before calling it quits in 2006.

Djamilla Rosa Cochran/WireImage
The Heat

Toni Braxton gave new meaning to the title of her album when she wore a black satin spaghetti-strapped dress (with a matching coat, we may add) to the Rosa Cha runway show.

Djamilla Rosa Cochran/WireImage
Who's That Girl?

Well, everyone knew: 2003 was the year for Eve. Don't believe us? Well, allow her photo from the Baby Phat fashion show (where she sat front row, of course) serve as the ultimate proof.

Fernanda Calfat/WireImage
Model Behavior

It's no surprise that Naomi Campbell was seen all over the most notable runways in 2003, with the model undoubtedly serving backstage at the Rosa Cha show.

Djamilla Rosa Cochran/WireImage
I'm Just Here For the Fashion

Paula Abdul (and her adorable dog) were seated in the front row of the Cynthia Steffe show at Bryant Park. For the occasion, Paula wore her signature black fedora, paired with an all-black outfit.

Djamilla Rosa Cochran/WireImage
Ice Loves Coco

Ice-T and Coco, who at the time were just newlyweds, have always been cool, as seen in their photo together backstage at an after-party.

