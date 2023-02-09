Relive the Stylish Moments From New York Fashion Week 2003 for All the Y2K Flashbacks

Watch : Christine Quinn Shares Her New York Fashion Week Tips

The year was 2003—and all the girls were stepping out for a public affair.

New York Fashion Week is right around the corner and ahead of this season's slew of highly-anticipated runway shows, we're taking a look back at who was sitting front row, backstage and even on the runway two decades ago.



As far as the celebrities that were all dressed up in the ultimate early aughts-centric fashion? (Think spaghetti-strapped dresses and T-shirts paired with a good pair of jeans). Stars like Jessica Simpson, Scarlett Johansson, Beyoncé and Jay-Z were all seen at the most exciting fashion shows and not to mention, the star-studded after-parties.



And though this year we're looking forward to collections such as Proenza Schouler, Gabriella Hearst and Michael Kors to name a few, let's not forget when brands such as Baby Phat and BCBG Max Arzia had their designs at the center of the catwalk.



Take a stroll (or should we say strut) down memory lane by revisiting what New York Fashion Week looked like in 2003: