Fear, Trauma and Healing: Behind the Story of Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence

Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence EXCLUSIVE

Possibly the most haunting thing about what happened to Daniel Levin and his friends was how eerily recognizable their lives were when they ended up under the thumb of Larry Ray.

"I was a fairly normal 18-year-old," Daniel told E! News in an exclusive interview ahead of the Feb. 9 premiere of the Hulu docuseries Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence. "I was angsty. I was struggling with something that I would now call depression. I was unsure about my sexuality. I was unsure about masculinity and how I wanted to present myself. I was in my first long-term relationship. There's not really a good road map."

He certainly wasn't alone, feeling adrift fairly par for the course for a college kid.

But when his schoolmate Talia Ray's father, Larry, moved into their dorm at Sarah Lawrence College at the beginning of sophomore year in September 2010, it wasn't long before the magnetic 50-year-old had several of her friends hanging on his every word.

Even the very word, cult, is "so loaded," Daniel, now 31, said. "We think of it as something very fringe. And I think that how I look is not what we associate with cult followers. There were no robes, there was no Kool-Aid, no one got stabbed."