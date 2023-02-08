Deal Alert: Get a NuFACE The FIX Line Smoothing Device & Serum Auto-Delivery For Under $100

This article is sponsored by QVC. These items were selected from QVC because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Listen up, beauty mavens: You can score a NuFACE The FIX Line Smoothing Device and NuFACE Serum Auto-Delivery for $99 right now. They're normally $142 at least, so you're saving just short of $50 on something that may revolutionize your regular routine.

Per the brand, the NuFACE FIX device and serum are "a powerful microcurrent skin-care duo." When used together, the "unique" pair should "instantly target the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes, lips, and forehead. NuFACE says that your complexion should be feeling smoother in as few as three minutes.

When you enroll in the Auto-Delivery plan from QVC, you'll receive serums at regular intervals. No need to worry about running out!

You also don't need to be intimidated by this newfangled tech, since they lay out how to use it on the website: First, apply serum to your skin. Next, use the device with the "feathering technique (a quick erasing motion)" near the eyes, mouth, forehead, and even nasolabial folds. "Treat each area for three minutes up to two times per day," and just "tap in" any remaining serum.

NuFACE recommends you use the serum without the device as well. This can be either "alone" or "over makeup anytime your skin needs a refreshing boost." The deal expires March 1, but I'm not sure it will last that long.