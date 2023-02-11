Shop a Stunning $450 J. Crew Dress for $66 & More Extra 60% Off Deals for as Low as $4

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There's nothing more we love than starting off our day with an amazing sale. Luckily, J. Crew is hosting the best online sale yet, with the cutest clothing and accessories for hundreds of dollars off. Seriously, the sale is so good we can hardly keep up with everything that's selling out!
Whether you're looking for new office wardrobe staples or want to add some new pieces to prep for spring, J. Crew has everything you need. From a $450 silk-velvet dress on sale for $66, fuzzy Birkenstock slides on sale for $40 off its original price, the cutest graphic tee on sale for just $4 and more, this J. Crew sale cannot be passed up.
All you have to do to unlock up to 60% off sale items is use code SHOP30. Scroll below and get to shopping some of our favorite J. Crew sale dresses, outerwear, sweaters, shoes and more!
Featherweight Cashmere Cropped Cardigan Sweater
This cashmere cropped cardigan sweater is a great closet staple that you can snag for $48 instead of the usual $138 price. It has a loose fit and buttery soft cashmere feel.
One-Shoulder Silk-Velvet Dress
This one-shoulder silk-velvet dress will have you feeling like the main character wherever you decide to wear it. It's on sale for just $66 instead of $450, but sizes are selling out super fast!
Birkenstock® Arizona Shearling Sandals
Birkenstock shearling sandals on sale?! Yes, please. The perfect blend of comfort and style, you can snag these fuzzy slides in three different colors for $40 off.
Collection Relaxed Topcoat In Italian Brushed Buffalo Check
Still on the hunt for the perfect outerwear piece to get you through the rest of winter? This chic textured wool topcoat is the right balance between oversized and flattering, and it has the right touch of sparkle with its gem snap buttons. Plus, it's on sale for over $300 off its original price. What's not to love?
Crystal-Embellished Sweater Shell in Supersoft Yarn
This is not your average sweater vest. The ultra-soft crystal-embellished sweater will be the chicest addition to your wardrobe, for just $21— that's over $100 off its original price!
Cable-Knit Crewneck Sweater With Crystals
This elevated crewneck sweater is the perfect piece to get you through the rest of winter in style. The versatile look will pair well with a pair of jeans or leather pants, and some flats or heels.
Cropped Puff-Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater
This cropped puff-sleeve turtleneck sweater will be your new favorite. It's an elegant closet staple that you can wear to the office, brunch and everywhere in between.
Sedona Basket Bag In Leather
You can shop this chic leather basket bag in black for just $20 instead of the original $148 price... need we say more?
Tissue Turtleneck
This $12 turtleneck comes in so many different colors, but sizes are selling out quick. Snag one and wear it as a layering piece, with jeans, skirts and more!
Vintage Cotton Floral Still Life Cropped T-shirt
Need a cute new graphic tee to prep for spring? This floral still life cropped t-shirt is adorable, and it's currently on sale for just $4— yes, $4!
