Would Tyler Cameron Ever Return to the Bachelor Franchise? He Says…

Tyler Cameron became well-versed in rose ceremonies when he appeared on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette in 2019. But would he ever consider returning to the Bachelor franchise as a host?
"I mean maybe one day," Tyler exclusively told E! while promoting his partnership with Minted Weddings in New York on Feb. 2. "I think it's the coolest job in the world, travel around the world. Travel around the world and say eight words per episode in peace. Like, it sounds fantastic. But maybe one day. Right now, I'm too busy."
Following original host Chris Harrison's departure from the franchise in 2021, previous contestants have filled in, including Tayshia Adams, Kaitlyn Bristowe and current host Jesse Palmer.
Tyler also wouldn't rule out appearing on another TV show.
"I hope to stay around the TV world," the 30-year-old shared. "It's fun. I enjoy it, It's a good time. I did the dancing show [The Real Dirty Dancing], had a ball. For me, it's like my little getaway. I'm doing so much down in Jupiter. [Fla.]. So if I can go hop on a fun show here and there, it's like a vacation and fun."
But for now, he'll stick to watching dating shows.
"I just watched Love Is Blind for the first time!" he said. "Season three was amazing. It was incredible. I think the reason why a lot of weddings didn't work out [is] because they weren't using Minted Weddings, save the dates for all the people. And I think that [if] they did, you know, I think these relationships would have lasted and it [would've] worked better, we would have had more yeses at the altar. But no, I was having a ball watching Love Is Blind season three."
One reality TV opportunity fans likely won't see Tyler take on is the position of Bachelor as he's previously noted he turned down the role.
"I made the joke before going on the show with my buddies like, 'I'm going to get second and I'm going to become the Bachelor,'" he noted on a 2021 episode of BroBible's Endless Hustle podcast. "Be careful what you speak into existence because it happens. I got second and I got offered it, but I was just like, 'Nah, that's not my world.'"
- Reporting by Charles O'Keefe