Would Tyler Cameron Ever Return to The Bachelor Franchise? He Says…

Watch : Tyler Cameron Talks Jen Aniston, Andy Cohen, T-Pain & More

Tyler Cameron became well-versed in rose ceremonies when he appeared on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette in 2019. But would he ever consider returning to the Bachelor franchise as a host?

"I mean maybe one day," Tyler exclusively told E! while promoting his partnership with Minted Weddings in New York on Feb. 2. "I think it's the coolest job in the world, travel around the world. Travel around the world and say eight words per episode in peace. Like, it sounds fantastic. But maybe one day. Right now, I'm too busy."

Following original host Chris Harrison's departure from the franchise in 2021, previous contestants have filled in, including Tayshia Adams, Kaitlyn Bristowe and current host Jesse Palmer.

Tyler also wouldn't rule out appearing on another TV show.

"I hope to stay around the TV world," the 30-year-old shared. "It's fun. I enjoy it, It's a good time. I did the dancing show [The Real Dirty Dancing], had a ball. For me, it's like my little getaway. I'm doing so much down in Jupiter. [Fla.]. So if I can go hop on a fun show here and there, it's like a vacation and fun."