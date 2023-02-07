Below Deck's Alissa Humber Sets the Record Straight on the Ross-Katie Love Triangle

Watch : Below Deck's Fraser Olender on Becoming Show's First Male Chief Stew

Alissa Humber is a happily single stew.

The Below Deck star is shutting down love triangle talk after she flirted with Bosun Ross McHarg amid his ongoing romance with Deckhand Katie Glaser on season 10 of the hit Bravo series.

"I wouldn't call it a love triangle," Alissa exclusively told E! News. "When I was at work, I was all about my work. I definitely wasn't trying to flirt with anyone or sneak off into a corner to make out or anything."

On the Jan. 30 episode, Ross drunkenly hit on Alissa in front of Katie during a group dinner, causing Katie to become enraged.

As for why she recirprocated Ross' flirting, Alissa explained, "On the nights out, we had an understanding that neither of us wanted anything complicated or wanted to put somebody under freaking house arrest or anything. I think Ross definitely is into open relationships, polygamist relationships, and as somebody else who is into that it's like, 'OK, I don't mind if you flirt with other people.'"