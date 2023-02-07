How Katherine Schwarzenegger Really Feels About Critics of Her and Husband Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger is shutting the negative comments out.
The author recently got candid on how she deals with the scrutiny she and husband Chris Pratt have faced over the years.
"I see what people say," Katherine told The New York Times in an interview published Feb. 7. "But I just know that it's so far from the reality."
And the 33-year-old notes that how she views criticism online stems from growing up with a famous family, including dad Arnold Schwarzenegger and mom Maria Shriver who is a part of the Kennedy family.
Katherine explained that it wasn't easy "growing up, hearing people say certain things about my parents, my siblings, my extended family." However, her mom's advice was to avoid the pitfalls of attempting to set the story straight.
The Gift of Forgiveness podcast host's comments come just months after Chris, whom she wed in 2019, spoke of his own feelings on responding to critics.
Specifically, he noted reflected on the backlash he faced after users found a November 2021 Instagram post praising Katherine after the birth of their daughter Lyla, now 2, to be insensitive to ex-wife Anna Faris and their son Jack, 10, who was born seven weeks premature and faced health concerns as a result.
"I said something like, ‘Find someone who looks at you the way my wife looks at me,'" he told Men's Health in June 2022. "And then I gave her some s--t in the thing and said, ‘But I love you. I'm so thankful for my wife—she gave me a beautiful, healthy daughter.' And then a bunch of articles came out and said, ‘That's so cringeworthy. I can't believe Chris Pratt would thank her for a healthy daughter when his first child was born premature. That's such a dig at his ex-wife."
However, the 43-year-old—who has since welcomed daughter Eloise, nine months, with his Katherine—had the support of family amidst criticism.
"I want to remind you today what a good man you are," mother-in-law Maria commented under his Instagram post for Katherine. "What a great father you are to Jack and Lyla, what a great husband you are to Katherine, what a great son in law you are to me and what a great sense of humor you have!"
The journalist left him with some words of wisdom, stating, "Keep being your wonderful self, rise above the noise."