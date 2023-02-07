How Katherine Schwarzenegger Really Feels About Critics of Her and Husband Chris Pratt

Watch : Katherine Schwarzenegger REACTS to Critics of Her Husband Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger is shutting the negative comments out.

The author recently got candid on how she deals with the scrutiny she and husband Chris Pratt have faced over the years.

"I see what people say," Katherine told The New York Times in an interview published Feb. 7. "But I just know that it's so far from the reality."

And the 33-year-old notes that how she views criticism online stems from growing up with a famous family, including dad Arnold Schwarzenegger and mom Maria Shriver who is a part of the Kennedy family.

Katherine explained that it wasn't easy "growing up, hearing people say certain things about my parents, my siblings, my extended family." However, her mom's advice was to avoid the pitfalls of attempting to set the story straight.

The Gift of Forgiveness podcast host's comments come just months after Chris, whom she wed in 2019, spoke of his own feelings on responding to critics.