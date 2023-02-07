Madelyn Cline Confirms Her Relationship Status Amid Jackson Guthy Speculation

Watch : Outer Banks' Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline on Filming Post-Breakup

Madelyn Cline has found a new leading man.

Amid romance rumors with Jackson Guthy, the Outer Banks star recently shared an update on her relationship status. "I am happily taken," Madelyn revealed in a cover story for Cosmopolitan published Feb. 8. "All I know is he makes me incredibly happy. And I've truly never been happier, and I feel very, very empowered"

Although she didn't confirm the identity of her boyfriend, the actress made it clear that she's happy keeping their relationship under wraps.

"Love is tight," Madelyn explained. "And when you find something like that, you fight for that s--t. And also, you fight to keep it yours, you know?"

The Glass Onion star also shared why she is choosing a cautious approach when it comes to sharing her private life.

"My thing is, I don't owe anyone an explanation. I am a really private person," she shared. "There's a part of me that is for me and nobody else. But in hindsight, duh, making my relationship public made it everybody else's business."