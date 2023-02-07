Kim Kardashian Shares Glam Session With Daughter North in Adorable TikTok

Watch : Kim Kardashian Reveals Punishment for Losing a Bet to North West

As a hairdresser, Kim Kardashian is a cut above the rest.

After posting numerous makeup tutorials and skincare secrets on TikTok, the SKIMS founder recently showcased another beauty skill: How she styles her daughter North West's hair. In a Feb. 6 video, which has reached more than 3 million views, Kim first sprayed North's hair before sectioning it into smaller pieces and brushing it out.

The 9-year-old also acted as the best hairstyling assistant, as she placed the gel for her mom so she could brush through it and create a low ponytail. But at one point, North took over and laid out her edges and styled them in a swirl. As for the finishing touches? North secured her updo by gliding a gel stick on the top layer of her hair.

Their glam session also included adorable mother-daughter moments, as North busted out her famous dance moves while Kim laughed and used her brush as a mic to sing in the background.