Kim Kardashian Shares Glam Session With Daughter North in Adorable TikTok

As a hairdresser, Kim Kardashian is a cut above the rest.
After posting numerous makeup tutorials and skincare secrets on TikTok, the SKIMS founder recently showcased another beauty skill: How she styles her daughter North West's hair. In a Feb. 6 video, which has reached more than 3 million views, Kim first sprayed North's hair before sectioning it into smaller pieces and brushing it out.
The 9-year-old also acted as the best hairstyling assistant, as she placed the gel for her mom so she could brush through it and create a low ponytail. But at one point, North took over and laid out her edges and styled them in a swirl. As for the finishing touches? North secured her updo by gliding a gel stick on the top layer of her hair.
Their glam session also included adorable mother-daughter moments, as North busted out her famous dance moves while Kim laughed and used her brush as a mic to sing in the background.
In the video, the SKKN by Kim founder kept it casual with her black robe, effortlessly messy ponytail and bare her skin. North opted for a similar vibe, rocking an oversized vintage T-shirt with the late singer Aaliyah emblazoned on the front.
