All the Details on the Showstopping Wedding Dresses Nadia Ferreira Wore to Marry Marc Anthony

Two is always better than one.
At least, that seemed to be the mindset Nadia Ferreira had when it came to her lavish wedding to Marc Anthony. The former Miss Universe contestant, 23, made sure all eyes were on her during their big day as she wore not one but two custom bridal gowns by Israeli designer Galia Lahav.
Nadia—who married the singer, 54, at the Pérez Art Museum Miami Jan. 28—walked down the aisle in a princess ballgown that featured an explosion of flowers and leaves embroidered along the dress' sheer long sleeves, neckline and tulle skirt. She styled the look with a matching cathedral veil, a sleek braided updo and glamorous makeup.
Following the ceremony, the model opted for a showstopping strapless gown that consisted of a bedazzled corsetted bodice and a short cocktail hemline attached to a ruffled feathered skirt that fanned to the floor.
"It was an absolute pleasure to create these two custom gowns with Nadia," Sharon Sever, the head designer at Galia Lahav, said in a press release. "She was incredibly sweet throughout the whole process and trusted me and the team to make her vision come to life!"
The fashion designer recalled the moment she showed Nadia the finished wedding gowns.
"Seeing her in her dress for the first time and the way her face and eyes lit up was such a special moment," Sharon shared. "She was an absolute vision."
As for Marc? He kept it classic by wearing a traditional black-and-white tuxedo by Christian Dior.
The newlyweds celebrated their nuptials with a star-studded guest list, which included friends Carlos Slim and David Beckham—who both served as best men, according to Hola!—Victoria Beckham, Salma Hayek, Lin Manuel Miranda, Luis Fonsi, Maluma, Marco Antonio Solís and Romeo Santos.
Nadia and Marc's nuptials comes less than a year after they announced their engagement in May 2022. While the two have kept details of their relationship out of the spotlight, they confirmed they were officially husband and wife.
Nadia captioned her Jan. 30 Instagram, alongside a video montage that showed glimpses of their big day, "Mr & Mrs. Muñiz."