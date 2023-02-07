All the Details on the Showstopping Wedding Dresses Nadia Ferreira Wore to Marry Marc Anthony

Watch : Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira in Star-Studded Miami Wedding

Two is always better than one.

At least, that seemed to be the mindset Nadia Ferreira had when it came to her lavish wedding to Marc Anthony. The former Miss Universe contestant, 23, made sure all eyes were on her during their big day as she wore not one but two custom bridal gowns by Israeli designer Galia Lahav.

Nadia—who married the singer, 54, at the Pérez Art Museum Miami Jan. 28—walked down the aisle in a princess ballgown that featured an explosion of flowers and leaves embroidered along the dress' sheer long sleeves, neckline and tulle skirt. She styled the look with a matching cathedral veil, a sleek braided updo and glamorous makeup.

Following the ceremony, the model opted for a showstopping strapless gown that consisted of a bedazzled corsetted bodice and a short cocktail hemline attached to a ruffled feathered skirt that fanned to the floor.

"It was an absolute pleasure to create these two custom gowns with Nadia," Sharon Sever, the head designer at Galia Lahav, said in a press release. "She was incredibly sweet throughout the whole process and trusted me and the team to make her vision come to life!"