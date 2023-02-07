RHONJ's Teresa Giudice Slams Margaret Josephs for Leaving Her Wedding Early

Watch : Teresa Giudice Talks Melissa Gorga Feud & Real Housewives Shake-Up

Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga weren't the only Bravo stars to skip Teresa Giudice and husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas' wedding.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Margaret Josephs recently revealed she left the festivities early in support of Melissa, as the Gorgas didn't attend the August 2022 ceremony because of their ongoing family feud with Teresa. And as Teresa exclusively stated on the Feb. 6 episode of E! News, "If she was supporting Melissa, she should have never came at all."

"That's what a true friend really does," Teresa told E! News co-hosts Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Justin Sylvester, "not just try to come, of course, to not miss an epic wedding of the year for a photo op and then leave. Like, if you support your friend, she shouldn't have came at all."

Like Melissa and Joe, Teresa revealed that new RHONJ season 13 Housewife Rachel Fuda also didn't attend, stating, "She told me the day before, I guess in support of Melissa."