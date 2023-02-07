RHONJ's Teresa Giudice Slams Margaret Josephs for Leaving Her Wedding Early

Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga weren't the only Bravo stars to skip Teresa Giudice and husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas' wedding.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Margaret Josephs recently revealed she left the festivities early in support of Melissa, as the Gorgas didn't attend the August 2022 ceremony because of their ongoing family feud with Teresa. And as Teresa exclusively stated on the Feb. 6 episode of E! News, "If she was supporting Melissa, she should have never came at all."
"That's what a true friend really does," Teresa told E! News co-hosts Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Justin Sylvester, "not just try to come, of course, to not miss an epic wedding of the year for a photo op and then leave. Like, if you support your friend, she shouldn't have came at all."
Like Melissa and Joe, Teresa revealed that new RHONJ season 13 Housewife Rachel Fuda also didn't attend, stating, "She told me the day before, I guess in support of Melissa."
And according to the star, Rachel's decision didn't come as a surprise. "If you watch this season, you'll see how she plays out with me throughout the season," Teresa shared. "So, I wasn't shocked to hear that."
But Teresa didn't let the absences ruin her and Louie's big day. "I only wanted people to be there that wanted to be there," she explained. "And I really felt the love in the room. Louie and I, everybody that was there, we felt the love. It was so amazing, it really was."
Since their wedding, Teresa and Louie have been enjoying married together with their blended family. But when asked whether she's interested in welcoming a new addition to their family, Teresa told E! News, "No. I'm 50. Absolutely not," adding, "We have six children and four dogs, we are good."
Teresa shares daughters Gia, 22, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 17, and Audriana, 14, with ex-husband Joe Giudice, while Louie shares sons Nicholas, 21, and Louie Jr., 19, with ex Marisa Dimartino Ruelas.
Hear more from Teresa—including the reason she used to not watch RHONJ—in the full interview above.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 premieres tonight, Feb. 7, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)