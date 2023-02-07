How Cardi B Appeared to Try and Break Up Alleged Fight With Offset and Quavo at 2023 Grammys

Watch : Offset Addresses Alleged Grammys Fight With Quavo

New footage has surfaced that appears to show Cardi B getting involved with an alleged altercation between Offset and Quavo.

In video obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper raised her voice at the Migos rappers while backstage at the 2023 Grammys.

"Both of y'all is wrong! Both of y'all," she is heard shouting during the Feb. 5 show. "This is not right. Shut the f--k up, ‘cause you shouldn't have been talking."

When asked about the incident backstage, Cardi B told ET, "The only thing I settled was my outfit, honey!"

The new footage comes after TMZ reported that Cardi B's husband Offset and his cousin Quavo got into a physical fight backstage at the Crypto.com Arena and had to be pulled apart. The drama reportedly took place shortly before Quavo appeared on stage to honor Takeoff, the late third member of Migos, during the "In Memoriam" portion of the award show.

The outlet, who cited sources at the show, reported that the cause of the fight was allegedly due to Quavo refusing to let Offset be part of the tribute, even though the Recording Academy had asked him to join.