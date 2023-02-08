Black Heritage Month: Don't Forget to Pack These 11 Resort-Ready Essentials From Black-Owned Brands

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

February 1 marked the start of Black Heritage Month, also known as Black History Month. Designated as a time to honor and reflect on the history, adversity, and triumph of Black Americans, Black History Month is a period of learning. Of course, not all of us can be authors, researchers, or lecturers, but we can always share what we do have expertise in.

Since you're here, you probably already know that my expertise is a little more retail-focused. That's why I'm taking this time to highlight a few apparel and accessories brands — Kahindo, Vanity Couture, Setsofran London, Nomads Swimear, and more — that all have Black founders.

Below, you can learn a little about each one, and discover some new-to-you products that belong in every suitcase for a winter getaway. Scroll on to meet your future go-to swimsuits, cover-ups, and boho-chic extras that will have you dreaming of any warm-weather escape you may have on the horizon. Better still: You just might be inspired to book one.