Black Heritage Month: Don't Forget to Pack These 11 Resort-Ready Essentials From Black-Owned Brands

February 1 marked the start of Black Heritage Month, also known as Black History Month. Designated as a time to honor and reflect on the history, adversity, and triumph of Black Americans, Black History Month is a period of learning. Of course, not all of us can be authors, researchers, or lecturers, but we can always share what we do have expertise in.
Since you're here, you probably already know that my expertise is a little more retail-focused. That's why I'm taking this time to highlight a few apparel and accessories brands — Kahindo, Vanity Couture, Setsofran London, Nomads Swimear, and more — that all have Black founders.
Below, you can learn a little about each one, and discover some new-to-you products that belong in every suitcase for a winter getaway. Scroll on to meet your future go-to swimsuits, cover-ups, and boho-chic extras that will have you dreaming of any warm-weather escape you may have on the horizon. Better still: You just might be inspired to book one.
Nomads Swimwear Wave One Piece
Designer and model Taylor Long founded Nomads Swimwear to be "luxe, size-inclusive, and destination-inspired." Her elegant creations, like this seamless one-piece, are crafted from "sustainable Italian fabric" to instantly elevate resort-ready ensembles.
Nomads Swimwear Sand Dune Bottom
If you're more into two-piece looks, Nomads Swimwear has plenty of options for you. The bottom half of the ultra-feminine Sand Dune set includes a "high waist and unique power-mesh detailing" for confidence and comfort.
Nomads Swimwear Sand Dune Top
The coordinating Sand Dune top is made with "power-mesh detailing and a chic razorback," which makes it an ideal companion for the Sand Dune bottom or high-waisted shorts.
Setsofran London Leopard Print Pants Set
"Breaking barriers of one-size-fits-all culture" is what Setsofran London is all about. Designed by a Black woman, for Black women (though of course, anyone can wear the line!), Setso's bold and flattering outfits ensure that Black women don't have to rely on "ill-fitting mainstream clothes" that make looking cute a compromise. This fab leopard-printed set is an instantly iconic warm weather look.
Setsofran London Sheer Star Kimono
Another goal of Setsofran London? "Bringing diversity into fashion," as well as giving women a choice of what to wear and how they feel in those clothes. This undeniably sexy kimono works as a flirty swim coverup for people of any size. Also, there's no rule that says you can only wear it by the pool.
Kahindo Luhya Kaftan
Kahindo is absolutely a name to know. The label describes itself as an "ethical womenswear fashion brand...that celebrates the legacy of African fashion with a modern twist." Their commitment to social responsibility extends to the actual production of each piece, ensuring "ethical work practices for the women who create [the] line in Africa." Using fair trade practices, of course. This voluminous, statement-making kaftan is inspired by the Luhya people, who are one of the largest groups in Kenya (approximately 14% of the entire population).
Vanity Couture Tessa Floral Long Sleeve Blouse
Super-sweet Vanity Couture is a label that always has vacation in mind. From curve-hugging designs to dainty floral prints, their inclusively sized pieces offer whimsy with a daring edge. This versatile blouse, for example. Will you wear it over a bikini at the beach? Tuck it into a sweeping skirt for dinner? The choices are endless, and they're yours.
Vanity Couture Tabatha White Netted Dress With Floral Embroidery
A dress that's ready for date night, beachy bars, and garden parties alike, the embroidered Tabatha dress is like a spring day you can wear.
Nunchi Letra Initial Earrings
Hey, we all love to glam up on vacay. But wearing our go-to dangling styles seems....ambitious. This season, swap your classic hoops for these personalized studs from Nunchi. The jewelry line is exclusively made with recycled materials, low-waste packaging, and similar sustainable methods. In fact, their "tightly curated assortments" are typically made-to-order to minimize discarded product.
Sun & Selene Iris Wave Band Ring
Sun & Selene offers "handcrafted jewelry and adornment for the modern goddess." With that in mind, they've created the boho-chic Iris Wave Ring; in Ancient Greek mythology, Iris was the "personification of the rainbow." If there's a more perfect namesake for adding a trendy touch to resort-ready outfitting, I'm yet to find it.
Kubra Kay Razor Relief
As I mentioned in a previous article, Khadidjah Toure's line Kubra Kay includes a soothing razor relief designed to help "eliminate irritations and unsightly bumps from shaving and waxing." That might not be the most glamorous topic, but let's be honest — it is a vacation essential, particularly when we've been in winter hibernation for some time.
