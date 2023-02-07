Why The Last of Us Fans Will Get to Watch Episode 5 Early

What's the opposite of delay of game?
It turns out, The Last of Us actually won't be directly competing against Super Bowl LVII when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 12.
In an apparent move to dodge viewership competition, HBO has decided to make the next episode of Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey's post-apocalyptic survival drama available to stream two days early on Feb. 10. It will, however, retain its linear spot on HBO's Sunday night lineup.
"It's coming," the premium television network teased in a Feb. 6 Instagram post. "Stream episode five of The Last of Us early, this Friday at 9 p.m. on HBO Max."
While the series has already been renewed for a second season after becoming HBO's second-largest debut ever—falling just behind Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon—there's little chance it could really compete with football's Big Game.
According to HBO, at least 22 million have seen the show's series premiere so far. However, in comparison, the 2022 Super Bowl reached 112.3 million for NBC and its streamers.
Plus, halftime performer Rihanna is sure to draw in even more viewers for the NFL.
Following Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett's instantly iconic outing, episode four of TLOU introduced Melanie Lynskey's new character Kathleen, as well as Keivonn Montreal Woodard and Lamar Johnson as brothers Sam and Henry from the original 2013 video game.
So, who will you be rooting for this Sunday?
Watch the Chiefs play the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. EST on Fox and stream The Last of Us all weekend long on HBO Max.