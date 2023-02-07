Harry Styles' Dancers Address 2023 Grammys Performance Mishap

Watch : Harry Styles Praised by One Direction Bandmates After His Grammy Wins

Harry Styles' Grammys performance apparently wasn't the same as it was in rehearsals.

After seeing some less than golden reactions to his "As It Was" number, the singer's dancers are speaking out, revealing that they had to overcome a major stage mishap during the live show.

"Y'all are going to be seeing a lot in the media about this performance," dancer Brandon Mathis said in a since-expired Instagram Stories video reshared on Twitter. "But what you don't know is that the moment the curtain opened and it was time to perform, our turntable started spinning in reverse. Backward. Freaking all of us out on live television, and there was nothing we could do to stop it."

Brandon said they had spent a week "rehearsing this piece perfectly" with the turntable going one way only to have it go the other during the Feb. 5 show, forcing them to adjust in the moment.

"And in real time, we have to troubleshoot and try to do a complete piece in reverse," he continued. "Talk about professionalism."