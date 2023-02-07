Winter Apparel Trends: Shop 21 Must-Haves from Hudson Jeans, Richer Poorer, Dress The Population & More

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Every year, we slog through January in a post-holiday slump, we army crawl over the finish line into February, and only then do we realize that there's still winter ahead. Quite a bit of it, if the calendar and a Pennsylvanian woodland critter alike are to be believed.
So each year, we get to this point in the season, and somehow convince ourselves: Eh, there's not that much of it left, actually. I can make it through with what's already in my closet. A big sweater with a hole in it. Jeans that used to fit better. Boots that are probably, at this point, from back in college.
Then we spend the rest of it scrolling through evidence of everyone else rocking cute new trends. So we vow to jump on the big trends next winter. And then winter rolls in, and we put it off again.
No more, people. No more! As meh as it is that we have at least six weeks of the season left ahead of us, that leaves plenty of time to refresh our closets with the latest and greatest as we slog toward spring.
Here, I've put together a list of 21 can't-miss winter trends that you — yes, you — still have time to make happen.
Undra Celeste New York Turtleneck Joi Wrap Top
At once subtle and chic, this wrap turtleneck top brings fashion-forward flair to your winter wardrobe.
Rachel Zoe Women's Corduroy Midi Dress
Have you heard? Corduroy is fully back. This midi dress from Rachel Zoe encourages you to rock the trendy texture at the office or a special event.
DL 1961 Rachel Flare Ultra High Rise
As someone who lived through the low-rise skinnies craze of the '00s, I'm thrilled to know that ultra-high rises and flared silhouettes are having their moment again.
SantM Monti Weatherproof Ankle Boots
I know this seems like a pricey pair, but the brand has its reasons: The Monti are "weatherproof neoprene sockboots, complete with a gel-injected footbed, and stabilizing cupped block heels that reach 55mm high." In other words, they're cute, mold to suit your foot, and won't be a problem if you encounter lightly stormy weather.
Lola Getts Fitted Tank With Built-In Bra
Staying healthy is always on-trend, and Lola Getts knows it. Their fitted tank includes a built-in bra for a seamlessly supportive
John Varvatos Artisan Henley Sweater Pullover
This Henley pullover is relaxed yet pulled-together, making it an ideal wear-everywhere piece for your collection.
Brunna Co. Amelia Recycled Utility Jumpsuit
I'm obsessed with jumpsuits. I love them so much. I hope they never leave today's canon. This particular one, named after the famed aviator, is "complete with a spread collar, tie waist, and front utility pockets" for a streamlined, versatile finish.
At The Venue Artemisia Plaid Skirt
Slim-fitting with an elegant silhouette, this plaid skirt instantly elevates seasonal ensembles.
Lola Jeans Gabriella Corduroy Sherpa Jacket
Here, the timeless trucker jacket gets a tailored and sherpa-trimmed update from Lola Jeans.
BeReal Mae Denim Jacket
Less about sherpa, more about decor? This ultra-soft jacket from BeReal has pearl details for a sophisticated-yet-sweet touch.
Belle & Bloom I'm The Star Wrap Dress
Lightweight and flattering, this wrap dress takes you from desk-to-dinner drinks effortlessly. You can add a chunky sweater and heeled boots to it, which is what I would do.
Setsofran London Faux Leather Pants
If you're lusting after the leather trend but aren't fully aboard for any reason, this vibrant faux pair will brighten your closet and scratch that itch.
Hudson Jeans Nico Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Leather Pants
Rocker-chic fashion is very much in, and nothing says classically cool like a pair of true leather pants. I mean, if you're gonna splurge, do it up, right?
Hudson Jeans Utility Joggers
This "sweatpants-meet-surplus" pair is perhaps a little more everyday than the line's leather pants, and at a friendlier price point, too.
Kahindo Rust Orange Duster
This kimono-inspired design from Kahindo is a staple of their autumn-winter collection. Per the brand, it features "side pockets and cuff buttons that create slits," and "can be worn closed or open." They recommend you "dress it down with jeans or over your fave LBD" for a going-out look, or wearing it with a jumpsuit for a "monochromatic" statement.
Bhanti Neutral Fringed Cardigan
Favor an aesthetic that's more boho-chic than big city? This rustic-inspired cardigan will see you through until spring.
Black White Beige Henley Shirt
This slinky style can be buttoned (or unbuttoned) as much as you'd like, adding a sassy touch to layered looks.
Undra Celeste New York The Irma Sweater Dress
When you're looking for the coziness of a sweater and the all-in-one ease of a dress at the same time, "The Irma" from Undra Celeste New York will be the first thing you reach for.
Dress The Population Mira Skirt
A flouncy skirt like this brings feminine flair to any evening ensemble.
Richer Poorer Cozy Rib Split Flare Pant
Crafted from an "eco-friendly, lightweight wool and tencel blend" that Richer Poorer chose for "its thermo-regulating properties," these soft pants make working from home stylish.
ASTR The Label Penelope Jumpsuit
I can't do a better job selling this one than the brand can: ASTR The Label describes the Penelope Jumpsuit as "a slinky jumpsuit in rich silk...that captures an understated 70's glam you can wear day or night. And did we mention it has pockets?"
