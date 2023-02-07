Winter Apparel Trends: Shop 21 Must-Haves from Hudson Jeans, Richer Poorer, Dress The Population & More

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Every year, we slog through January in a post-holiday slump, we army crawl over the finish line into February, and only then do we realize that there's still winter ahead. Quite a bit of it, if the calendar and a Pennsylvanian woodland critter alike are to be believed.

So each year, we get to this point in the season, and somehow convince ourselves: Eh, there's not that much of it left, actually. I can make it through with what's already in my closet. A big sweater with a hole in it. Jeans that used to fit better. Boots that are probably, at this point, from back in college.

Then we spend the rest of it scrolling through evidence of everyone else rocking cute new trends. So we vow to jump on the big trends next winter. And then winter rolls in, and we put it off again.

No more, people. No more! As meh as it is that we have at least six weeks of the season left ahead of us, that leaves plenty of time to refresh our closets with the latest and greatest as we slog toward spring.

Here, I've put together a list of 21 can't-miss winter trends that you — yes, you — still have time to make happen.