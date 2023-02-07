Behati Prinsloo Reacts to Adam Levine Call Her Daddy Interview Fake Out

Behati Prinsloo's response is simply divine.
In a Feb. 6 Call Her Daddy preview clip, host Alex Cooper had fans in a frenzy after seemingly teasing her next guest would be Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine—and that the musician would publicly address last year's cheating scandal.
"I have to tell you, I was a huge Maroon 5 fan and I'm glad that you agreed to sit down with me today and discuss the scandal surrounding the infidelity in your marriage," Cooper said in the teaser, adding, "How many times did you cheat with women that you met on Instagram?"
And though a face was never revealed, the outro did include Maroon 5 music as an added bonus—but it was all a clever ruse, since she later revealed its actually Adam Devine that's in the hot seat.
As for Prinsloo's response? She proved she was in on the joke, commenting with a simple, "LOL."
The interview teaser comes four months after Instagram model Sumner Stroh came forward, claiming she had a year-long affair with the singer. Shortly after, the "Payphone" artist—who shares kids Dusty, 6, Gio, 4 and recently welcomed a third child with his wife—denied the allegations, but expressed he used "poor judgement."
"I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life," Levine wrote, in part, in a Sept. 19 Instagram post. "In certain instances, it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."
Now as for the Pitch Perfect star, at the time, Devine joked that their shared first name was all the two had in common.
"Just want to post this and say that my wife @chloebridges and I are doing great and going strong," he wrote in a Sept. 23 Instagram post alongside a photo with wife Chloe Bridges. "I am not Adam Levine. He's a different guy and a worse singer. We are however naming our future baby Sumner."