Behati Prinsloo Reacts to Adam Levine Call Her Daddy Interview Fake Out

Behati Prinsloo's response is simply divine.

In a Feb. 6 Call Her Daddy preview clip, host Alex Cooper had fans in a frenzy after seemingly teasing her next guest would be Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine—and that the musician would publicly address last year's cheating scandal.

"I have to tell you, I was a huge Maroon 5 fan and I'm glad that you agreed to sit down with me today and discuss the scandal surrounding the infidelity in your marriage," Cooper said in the teaser, adding, "How many times did you cheat with women that you met on Instagram?"

And though a face was never revealed, the outro did include Maroon 5 music as an added bonus—but it was all a clever ruse, since she later revealed its actually Adam Devine that's in the hot seat.

As for Prinsloo's response? She proved she was in on the joke, commenting with a simple, "LOL."