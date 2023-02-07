Ashton Kutcher Says There Would Be Affair Rumors If He Put His Arm Around Reese Witherspoon on Red Carpet

Ashton Kutcher is discussing his place on the red carpet next to co-star Reese Witherspoon.
In case you missed it, the pair—who co-star in the upcoming romantic comedy Your Place or Mine—have recently posed together in red carpet photos, and in turn, social media users have pointed out that the pair seemed to look a bit distant. Even Ashton's wife, Mila Kunis, also teased that the two actors looked "awkward."
And as Ashton revealed, Mila was the one that actually brought the chatter about their photos to their attention.
"My wife called me—she texted Reese and I together and she's like, 'Guys, you gotta act like you like each other,'" he said during a Feb. 7 teaser of his appearance on the Chicks in the Office podcast. "And I'm like, 'What is going on?'"
"Here's the thing, okay," he continued. "If I put my arm around her, and was like all friendly with her, I'd be having an affair with her, like that would be the rumor...If I stand next to her and put my hands in my pockets, so there's no chance that could be the rumor—the rumor is that we don't like each other."
But as the That '70s Show alum noted, that idea is far from the truth.
"Reese and I are really good friends, we're really close," he added. "I don't have to defend that."
Another reason why the actor may have seemed to have awkward moment or two on the red carpet? As Ashton explained, having photographers call your name from every direction is "really something."
"If you're gonna tell me in that entire twenty-minute period, at one point, you're not gonna have awkward face on," he shared. "Then you're better than I am and I'm cool with that."
As for Reese, she also recently revealed Mila reached out to poke fun at their appearances, sharing that as a longtime friend of the Family Guy actress, it was great to get to know Ashton, too.
"It was just fun to get to know her significant other ‘cause I've loved her for so long," Reese said of Mila during a Feb. 6 interview on Today with Hoda & Jenna. "He's so professional. He's the funniest guy. I mean, such a goofball."